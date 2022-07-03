Kaitlyn Herman from Big Brother 20 poses in bikini, asks for dating help

BB20 cast member Kaitlyn Herman would like help with her dating life. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 20’s Kaitlyn Herman is asking for some dating help as she enjoys the heat of the summer.

While posing in a floral-patterned bikini, Kaitlyn asked her social media followers if they have a friend that she could be set up with.

Big Brother fans got to know Kaitlyn as part of the BB20 cast in the Summer of 2018. When she entered the house, she referred to herself as a life coach and won the second HOH competition of the season.

Unfortunately for Kaitlyn, she got evicted in Week 4, coming up just short at completing a puzzle that could have put her right back in the Big Brother house. Instead, she went home and returned to sit on the stage during the season finale.

Kaitlyn Herman asks for some dating help in bikini

“Anyone have a friend they wanna set me up with?” Kaitlyn posted as the caption to a photo that shows her draped in a towel while wearing a flowery bikini.

She wore sunglasses and stood against a dark brick wall.

Kaitlyn helps Bayleigh celebrate pregnancy

Recently, Kaitlyn was on hand to help Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C reveal the gender of their baby. The Big Brother couple was also part of the BB20 cast, and they got engaged on the season finale episode.

The baby is arriving very soon for Bayleigh and Swaggy, who also got married after their time together in the Big Brother house. They have been keeping really busy following their move to Puerto Rico.

More Big Brother 20 news

Speaking of news surrounding the BB20 cast, Haleigh Broucher and Angela Rummans helped launch a swimwear line. They too spent a lot of time in the same Big Brother house as Kaitlyn.

Angela has also become engaged to Tyler Crispen, who finished second place on Big Brother 20. And as a reminder, it was Kaycee Clark who emerged as the BB20 winner, taking home the $500,000 prize for her efforts.

Angela is part of the cast of The Challenge USA, which is debuting on CBS this summer. New episodes of the reality competition show will air after Big Brother 24 on Wednesday nights.

That Big Brother 24 schedule is about to begin as well, giving fans of the show a brand-new cast to watch playing the game during Summer 2022. The prize is at $750,000 for the BB24 cast, so someone is about to have their life completely changed.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.