Kaitlyn Bristowe strongly disapproves of Team Rachel and Team Gabby

Seven years ago, Bachelor Nation alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe, went through a similar experience as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are going through now.

However, the difference was that the franchise only had two Bachelorettes on the first night. After that, the men decided who should move forward as the sole leading woman, Kaitlyn or Britt Nilsson.

Back in July, Kaitlyn had revealed on the People Every Day podcast that she couldn’t believe producers were trying the same thing again with Gabby and Rachel.

In fact, she stated that she had thought the franchise had learned their lesson on having two Bachelorettes, let alone keeping them both for the entire season.

Kaitlyn has continued to ask herself over and over this season of The Bachelorette has aired, “Why are they doing this again?”

While she has spoken out a few times since the premiere, she has now unleashed her thoughts on Team Rachel and Team Gabby.

Kaitlyn Bristowe shares her true feelings about the Teams

After this past Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn shared a tweet on her Instagram about labeling the men as belonging to Team Gabby or Team Rachel.

She wrote, “How do we feel about this? I love both of these women. I don’t have a team. There shouldn’t be teams. There should be connections. I’m asking myself the same thing, why are we branding it this way?”

Kaitlyn went on to state, “I want to believe it’s all worth it if they are happy. I just disagree with the journey to get there. PS I still love this franchise. It’s a weird relationship. Always has been. #TheBachelorette.”

Bachelor Nation responded to Kaitlyn’s post and caption

The very first person to comment on Kaitlyn’s caption was a fellow Bachelorette alum, Blake Horstmann, who has recently gone public with his love for Love Is Blind alum, Giannina Gibelli.

Blake declared, “The wording is just terrible lol why not say ‘Gabbys guys’ ‘Rachel’s squad’ Idk how this was approved lol.”

The podcast She’s All Bach posted next as they asked and joked with Kaitlyn, “go ahead and elaborate about the weird relationship,” while another viewer stated, “It’s chaoticcccc.”

Another viewer claimed, “Honestly it just screams *men are in charge*,” as another exclaimed, “Love the girls, but HATE the way this season has been set up. Production was clearly just winging it and it shows. Can we be done with pitting these girls against one another please??”

While Gabby and Rachel have come out and said that they have not felt like they were ever pitted against each other, Bachelor fans and alums aren’t quite sure that’s true.

