Kaitlyn Bristowe slid into Justin Bieber and Drake’s DMs to talk about wine

Kaitlyn Bristowe slid into the DMs of two well-known fellow Canadians to offer them a bottle of her wine.

The former Bachelorette revealed the messages she sent to Drake and Justin Bieber promoting the restock of her wine brand.

After announcing that four of her sold-out wine varietals had been restocked at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Kaitlyn didn’t hesitate to shoot her shot with the Canadian celebrities.

“I also DMed a couple of my really good Canadian friends who will hopefully have some,” Kaitlyn joked on her Instagram story. “Just some influencers I know,” she said as she tried not to laugh.

“JB!! It’s me, KB. Just throwin this out there. Feel free to throw it right back with a hard pass,” Kaitlyn started the memorable message to Justin Bieber.

She went on to promote the restock and point out the common ground between the two as both being from Canada.

“Not to too my own horn but uh…it’s friggen delish,” she wrote. “Aight imma stop embarrassing myself now. Hope you respect the hustle.”

Kaitlyn didn’t stop there, however, and uploaded several Instagram stories documenting her attempts to reach out to Drake. She appeared to have some doubts about what to say, deleting her words several times before settling on her final message.

“What’s up! Just shooting my shot as a fellow Canadian. But wanted to see if I could send you a bottle of my wine,” Kaitlyn wrote. “I know you have 103 million followers so probably won’t see this, but ya know. When you said KB do you love me? I was all like ‘yeah I do’ so. Here we are.”

Both Kaitlyn and fans will have to wait and see if either Drake or Justin Bieber takes her up on the invitation.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick celebrate their professional successes

Alongside her thriving wine brand, Kaitlyn has also been touring with her Dancing with the Stars cast.

And she’s not the only one who’s been busy creating something new. Kaitlyn recently took time away from the tour to celebrate her fiancé Jason’s new book.

Despite navigating long-distance while Kaitlyn is on tour, the power couple has also been moving forward with their plans to get married.

Kaitlyn and Jason revealed they are planning to officially tie the knot in Nashville in October 2022.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.