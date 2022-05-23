Kaitlyn Bristowe shows off her new tattoo

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a new tattoo. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been a well-known name in the Bachelor franchise since she first appeared on The Bachelor Season 19 with Chris Soules.

Later, Kaitlyn was announced as the Season 11 Bachelorette, where she and Britt Nilsson battled for the leading position after the men voted who they wanted to stay.

Moreover, Kaitlyn hosted Seasons 17 & 18 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams during Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons of the show.

Not only has Kaitlyn been a contestant, a leading woman, and a host, but she has also had her own podcast called Off the Vine and her listeners she refers to as Vinos.

What does Kaitlyn Bristowe’s new tattoo look like, and where is it?

Kaitlyn Bristowe got a new tattoo commemorating her podcast and is one that honors her supporters and listeners, as she had vinos tattooed on her upper, inside arm.

She then took to Instagram to show off her new tat and captioned her write-up by saying, “Vinos are with me forever! Swipe to see my new ‘Vinos’ tattoo!!”

Kaitlyn stated why she got this specific tattoo as she said, “Yesterday was my 5 year podcast anniversary and I PROMISE you, the community of ‘Vinos’ we have built means everything to me. Bringing people together and making people smile is my light work.”

She also wrote, “It’s what I was put on this planet to do. And the Vinos have supported me since day 1. (Pretty sure they are why I won the mirror ball). I love you Vinos! Anyone else wanna get a matching one?”

Because of her love for her new tattoo, Kaitlyn even tagged the person who did it in @jonboytattoo.

Bachelor Nation fans loved the new tattoo

Fans and viewers of Kailtyn and her podcast showed her a lot of love and support as they commented on her post and photo.

One stated, “Omg this makes me so happy! you have the best community. Vinos are THE MOST!” Another fan wrote, “Love the font and style! Looks dope,” while one other gave Kaitlyn four red hearts.

Even more fans gave Kaitlyn fire flame emojis and hands-clapping emojis, saying they were obsessed with her new tattoo and the reason behind it.

Yet one more posted, showing their congratulations and support for Kaitlyn and her success as she wrote, “What a difference five years makes! Congrats Kaitlyn.”

While Kaitlyn has achieved many great things through the Bachelor franchise and on Dancing with the Stars, she is currently busy wedding planning for her upcoming nuptials to Bachelor alum Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.