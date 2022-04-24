Kaitlyn Bristowe shows major skin in criss cross top

Kaitlyn Bristowe shows major skin. Pic credit: ABC

When Kaitlyn Bristowe didn’t get renewed after co-hosting The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams for two seasons, she was upset.

However, after reflecting on the decision made and sitting with it for a while, she decided that maybe it was a blessing in disguise so that she’d have more time to spend with her fiancé, Jason Tartick, and plan for their wedding.

She also realized that the couple would have ample time to travel, as now she’d just need to host her podcast Off the Vine.

Currently, Kaitlyn and Jason are vacationing in Mexico, specifically beautiful Tulum and have been posting about the trip and what they have done while there. The most recent photo that Kaitlyn added was of her in a barely-there top that only covered about half of her chest area.

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses in a risque outfit while in Tulum with Jason Tartick

While she posed in the rust-colored one-piece that wrapped around her neck and connected to her high-waisted shorts, there was an abundance of palm trees all around her.

Kaitlyn captioned her photo and post by saying, “My boobs don’t always come out for photos, but when they do … They still don’t really. #ibtc @styledbyleightaylor #tulum.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans had a lot to say about Kaitlyn’s outfit

Bachelor Nation alums and fans could not get over Kaitlyn’s outfit and took to her comments to share how much they loved it.

Ashley Iaconetti, the wife of another Bachelor alum, Jared Haibon, and mom to one of the newest Bachelor Nation babies, Dawson, wrote, “HAHAHAHA” after reading Kaitlyn’s caption.

Moreover, Michael Allio, fan-favorite and single dad who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, posted next. He stated, “So glad you guys got a chance to get away! Trip looks amazing!”

Another set of fans thought Kaitlyn looked on fire as they gave her heart-eyed emojis and fire flame emojis in the comments. They also wrote, “OKAYYYYY” and “Sheeeessshhh woman.”

After witnessing Kaitlyn’s stunning photo, a third woman said, “I miss my tiny boobs (with four crying face emojis).”

Some other Bachelor Nation fans couldn’t help but comment on Kaitlyn’s caption and hashtag as she stated, “#ibtc,” and how they could all relate to having a small chest and being in the ‘itty bitty ti**y club,’ too.

They said, “Hahah you’re gorgeous but this caption #alsoaproudmember,” “I feel your pain #ibtc,” and “Well if this isn’t the most relatable caption #ibtc4lyfe.”

It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation would be up for seeing more photos of Kaitlyn in outfits like this, as they couldn’t seem to stop posting and giving her love and support.

