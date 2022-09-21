Kaitlyn Bristowe shares teenage throwback photos from her cheerleader days

Kaitlyn Bristowe was a cohost on The Bachelorette Season 17 and 18. Pic credit: @kaitlynrbistowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe got humorously reflective while sharing throwback photos from her teenage years.

Kaitlyn hopped on the Teenage Dirtbag challenge taking over social media.

The challenge that has people giving a glimpse into their teenage selves has been partaken in by other Bachelor Nation stars, including Demi Burnett.

For Kaitlyn’s photos, she shared several cheerleading pics.

She also noted her brows being a sign of the times.

Kaitlyn’s followers loved seeing her throwback photos and praised how far she’s come as a woman.

Kaitlyn Bristowe shares Teenage Dirtbag photos

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared her throwback video with her two million Instagram followers.

The video began with present-day Kaitlyn glowing in all red as she sat outside of Target and drank from her wine brand Spade and Sparrows, which is now on the shelves at Target.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The video then cuts to Kaitlyn as a teenage cheerleader wearing a black and white cropped top and shorts and holding orange and silver pom moms.

While Kaitlyn mostly wears her hair dark these days, her throwback photos featured her with lighter hair.

Kaitlyn posed in swimwear for another photo, and she shared some school photos as well.

Noting her thin eyebrows in the throwback pics, Kaitlyn captioned the post, “Well s**t it’s about time. Can you handle sperm brow cheer KB? Cuz I cannot.”

Kaitlyn received lots of likes on the post and encouraging comments celebrating her success and how far she’s come since her teenage years.

Popular TikTok personality Elyse Myers commented, “Me just watching this after hearing your recent podcasts about past lives like THAT WOMAN IS ON A MISSION.”

Kaitlyn replied, “YES SHE IS and her voice will be heard!!!”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m sure teenage KB never thought she’d be sipping her wine table outside Target and taking over the world. These pics are too good.”

Kaitlyn shared what her younger self might have thought, writing, “she thought she would be sipping Boone’s farm strawberry hill forever.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynrbistowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe roots for Gabby Windey on Dancing with the Stars

Along with having success within The Bachelor franchise, Kaitlyn also had a successful run on Dancing with the Stars.

Kaitlyn won the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Star Season 29.

Now, Kaitlyn is rooting for fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey to go the distance on the celebrity dancing completion as she competes with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Kaitlyn shared a photo of herself in a letterman jacket to show her support for the Buffalo Bills and also root for Gabby in the caption.

Kaitlyn wrote, “Question is… Are you watching dancing with the stars? Or football?? Go gabby and go bills!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.