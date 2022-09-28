Kaitlyn Bristowe shares empowering message after being ‘shattered’ by strangers

Kaitlyn Bristowe reminds fans she is more than her looks. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe used her face to get candid about bullying and backlash surrounding her physical appearance in a recent video.

Kaitlyn Bristowe came into the spotlight when she joined The Bachelor franchise on The Bachelor Season 19.

She then became the Bachelorette on The Bachelorette Season 11 and later co-hosted two seasons of the woman-led spinoff with fellow former lead Tayshia Adams.

Since being a part of The Bachelor franchise, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars and started her own alcohol brand.

All of Kaitlyn’s ventures have kept her in the public eye, which has led to both a large number of fans and haters.

In Kaitlyn’s recent video, she addressed some of the hurtful comments she received and how she was able to overcome them after the negativity used to shatter her.

Kaitlyn Bristowe covers her face in hurtful comments

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram to share her message about being more than her looks.

The video began with Kaitlyn in a haltered gray tank top with minimal makeup.

Kaitlyn then added words to her face with each edit, reflecting the backlash she’s received over her looks and age.

The words on her face included criticism such as “plastic,” “too skinny,” “fake,” and “old.”

Kaitlyn then swiped her hands across her face to remove all the words as the video cut to clips of Kaitlyn in the gym, winning Dancing with the Stars, thriving on her podcast, skateboarding with her alcohol bottle, dancing, sleeping, and living her best life.

Kaitlyn began her caption by declaring she’s more than her looks in all-caps and reminding others that their looks are the least important thing about them.

She added, “When I finished shooting the Bachelor years ago, I was shattered by the words complete strangers were saying about me. And it still happens to this day.”

The Bachelor Nation star explained that she worked with a health and wellness coach who helped her to overcome and find inner strength.

Kaitlyn Bristowe tells critics they’re missing the point

Kaitlyn’s comments under the video featured an influx of positive responses; however, there were also some critics.

A commenter condemned Kaitlyn for getting injections and suggested Kaitlyn looked like a Megan Fox wannabe while also stating, “Your beautiful but look much older than your age.”

Another critic also suggested that it was frustrating to see influencers like Kaitlyn “say looks don’t matter but then spend thousands and thousands of dollars on their new faces…”

Katilyn responded to one of her critics, writing, “you’re missing the point.”

Kaitlyn received more supportive comments from Bachelor Nation stars, including Jade Liz Roper and Becca Kufrin.

Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn’s fiance, also commented that Kaitlyn’s video was powerful.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.