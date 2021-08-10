Kaitlyn Bristowe says ‘thank you Bachelor Nation for giving us a chance’ after Katie Thurston finale

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared her thanks to Bachelor Nation for their support of her first-time hosting duties. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe said, “Thank you, Bachelor Nation, for giving us a chance,” after she and Tayshia Adams hosted the hotly anticipated 17th season of The Bachelorette.

In a social media post, Kaitlyn spoke about her experience on the show, filling in for longtime host Chris Harrison after he left the series after almost 20 years in the Spring of this year.

She addressed both her admirers and those who were unhappy with her and Tayshia taking on such an important role in the franchise. She didn’t shy away from those who were not happy with her expanded role on the series, addressing them as well in her remarks seen below.

Kaitlyn didn’t hesitate to ask tough questions to the men of Katie Thurston’s season. Kaitlyn asked former series competitor, Michael Allio, if he would want to reunite with Katie Thurston after he left the series to return home to his four-year-old son. Katie responded in the negative.

Kaitlyn also spoke her mind about the way Greg Grippo behaved regarding his messy split with Katie during the series’ August 2nd episode.

Kaitlyn Bristowe said ‘we are just doing our best’

In a lengthy caption, Kaitlyn spoke of replacing Chris Harrison and her role on the series moving forward.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I just want to say thank you for opening up your hearts and homes to Tayshia and me every Monday night. I know change isn’t easy for people, and I know we could never, nor do we ever want to replace anyone. We were there to be ourselves, mentors and give a new perspective. We wanted to make everyone smile and give Katie the validation she deserved with her feelings,” she wrote.

Kaitlyn continued, “It’s hard to navigate the world of being the Bachelorette. I hope it helped to have women there supporting her, relating to her, and understanding her. I’m so proud of Katie. Always remember that we are all just doing our best. Sometimes reading comments can really hurt, and sometimes they warm my heart. At the end of the day, I’m just honored to be a part of this and can’t wait to be by Michelle’s side as well.”

“Thank you, bachelor nation for giving us a chance. And thank you, Tayshia, for being my favorite co-host with me. I really got to know you through this as well, and I just love ya. I’m feeling extra grateful tonight for this opportunity,” she concluded.

Kaitlyn shared a slideshow of BTS images

Kaitlyn shared a series of ten behind-the-scenes images from this season of The Bachelorette, beginning with a photo where she wore a formfitting, bright pink dress with thick, black shoulder straps.

Kaitlyn followed that with a video clip where she performed a quick change from sweats into the aforementioned shimmering outfit.

In a third video, she and co-host Tayshia Adams danced with one another as they waited to film a scene, and following; they joked around for the camera in another hilarious clip.

Kaitlyn photo bombed Katie Thurston in another clip where the Bachelorelette lead danced and hammed it up for the camera. In a snap posted thereafter, the women enjoyed a candy bar treat together.

Other videos and photos taken from the season showed all the behind-the-scenes fun and hard work that went into making this season of The Bachelorette successful.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19th at 8/7c on ABC.