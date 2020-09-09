Kaitlyn Bristowe says she’s thankful she didn’t get on Juan Pablo’s season even though she applied

Kaitlyn Bristowe is back in the Bachelorette spotlight because she was recently announced as a contestant for Dancing With The Stars.

Kaitlyn was asked during an interview for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, where she gladly accepted this new role.

But now that she’s back in the spotlight, she’s reflecting on the past and her role in The Bachelor franchise.

She appeared on another episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, where she was asked about her opinion of Clare Crawley and Juan Pablo Galavis.

Kaitlyn Bristowe admits she applied to be on Juan Pablo’s season

During the interview, she admits that she had applied to be on this particular season of the show because she found him so charming. She explains that she was very thankful that she wasn’t picked for this season after seeing what happened.

She was cast on Chris Soules’ season.

"I'm just so glad nobody picked me for his season," she explained, adding, "I remember making my video, being like 'I can't wait to meet Camila!' Then at the end, I was like 'Whew!'"

If that wasn't enough, Kaitlyn then calls Juan Pablo the worst Bachelor in the show's history. She laughingly admitted that she also has a cactus named Juan Pablo.

You can see the interview below.

Even though Kaitlyn laughed about Juan Pablo during the interview, she went on Twitter to admit that she didn’t like how she was coming across.

She revealed that she regretted the comments she made about Juan Pablo and explained that she couldn’t watch the interview live.

The interview was only made a few weeks ago, but since then, Kaitlyn has faced harsh comments herself. After being named as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, people have reached out to her, calling her ugly and old.