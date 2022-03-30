Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals that she felt ‘triggered’ after double Bachelorette season was announced

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals she was triggered by the co-Bachelorette announcement. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been a well-known face and voice throughout Bachelor Nation, from her appearance on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to her podcast Off The Vine.

As a co-host of The Bachelorette for the past two seasons with fellow alum, Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn was happy that she could be there for another female lead and help support that Bachelorette in finding love.

However, during the After The Final Rose segment following The Bachelor Clayton Echard’s season finale, a bomb was dropped on Bachelor Nation fans and viewers. Jesse Palmer, who had made his debut on Clayton’s season as The Bachelor host, was also named The Bachelorette host for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as well, instead of Kaitlyn and Tayshia.

What did Kaitlyn Bristowe say has recently triggered her?

While there has been talk about whether or not the two women knew beforehand, or if they were just as shocked as viewers, Kaitlyn has revealed that announcing co-Bachelorettes for the upcoming season triggered her.

During an E! News interview, Kaitlyn and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, asked each other questions. Jason asked his significant other about her true feelings about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn went on to say, “Oh my gosh, can’t a woman have her own season? It feels like it was Clare [Crawley] and then she was gone. And then it had to be Tayshia [Adams]. And then it was Katie [Thurston] and then, back-to-back, Michelle [Young]. And now it’s the two Bachelorettes again. And I just want somebody to have their own season and I just don’t want it to be them pitted against each other.”

She went on to discuss in the interview that she has no idea how the franchise and production are going to make the season work without making the two women feel like they are competing against each other.

Kaitlyn will not be co-hosting The Bachelorette this season and is upset by it

Kaitlyn had already talked about how sad she was that she was not going to be a co-host for Gabby and Rachel’s season. She felt like it’s important to have females helping females; that way, they can relate to and support each other.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She was quoted in the interview saying, “I just wish I was there for it because I know how it feels.” As a former Bachelorette herself, who was at first pitted against Britt Nilsson back in 2015, Kaitlyn has been in that spot before.

However, the difference was back in Season 11, one of the Bachelorettes didn’t get to continue on the season after the men voted for one to stay. This season, Gabby and Rachel will both be staying for the duration of the season.

Viewers and Bachelor Nation fans and alums are optimistically and anxiously awaiting to hear more details on how this season is, in fact, going to be run. Kaitlyn, like Nick Viall, will continue to cross their fingers that the girls get along and no one ruins their camaraderie and the support and love they have for one another going into filming.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.