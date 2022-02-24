Kaitlyn Bristowe reunites with Jason Tartick to celebrate the release of his first book

Kaitlyn Bristowe took a night off from touring to celebrate Jason Tartick’s new book release. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

The Bachelorette power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick reunited for a quick date night to celebrate Jason’s new book, The Restart Roadmap.

Kaitlyn took a break from the Dancing with the Stars live tour to support her fiancé as he officially announced his first book is on sale.

Kaitlyn Bristowe celebrated the release of fiancé Jason Tartick’s first book

Jason’s first book builds on some of the topics he has covered in his podcast, Trading Secrets. The book is intended to guide readers on how to redefine success in their financial, professional, and personal lives.

Kaitlyn took to Instagram to post a photo of the two alongside a sweet message to Jason.

“So proud of you J, for writing a book that will help a lot of people. You worked so hard on this, and it’s finally here!” Kaitlyn captioned the post.

Kaitlyn revealed she rented a car and drove home for a quick date night while at a tour location that was only a few hours away. Although she wasn’t able to stay for long, Jason seemed to appreciate the gesture.

“Thank you for the support and coming home for a quick date night!” Jason responded. “The boys and I love and miss you.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

The couple also recorded an episode for Kaitlyn’s Off the Vine podcast together where they announced a collaboration between Kaitlyn’s company Dew Edit and Jason’s new book.

Fans who preorder the book will be entered to win some of Kaitlyn’s limited-edition scrunchies.

Jason Tartick revealed the cover of his new book and opened up about how fans can support him

Jason also voiced his excitement for his new book by revealing the official cover on Instagram.

“It’s official, not sure why I am this nervous…but my book cover has been selected and my book, “The Restart Roadmap” is on sale. The best compliment I could receive right now is your support, by purchasing a copy of this book,” Jason wrote.

“When you purchase this book, you are supporting someone and a company, Restart, who works every day to impact those attempting to refine their career tracks and increase their personal financial acumen.”

Kaitlyn was far from the only Bachelor Nation member cheering him on. Jason’s comment section was flooded with well-wishes and congratulations from Bachelor alumni, including Matt James, Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, JoJo Fletcher, and Blake Moynes.

Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

You can preorder Jason’s new book here.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.