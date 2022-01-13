Kaitlyn Bristowe poses in sheer black bodysuit, jokes about wardrobe faux pas

Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a racy outfit on social media. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette lead and co-host of The Bachelorette along with Tayshia Adams, posted a racy photo on social media, sending her followers into a meltdown.

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite sported a patterned see-through black jumpsuit featuring cut-outs on the chest and left little to the imagination. She paired the eyebrow-raising ensemble with black, lace-up heels and stood in front of a black door in a backstage area.

The Bachelor alum laughed at herself a bit, captioning the striking pic, “Body language [music not emoji] Wardrobe- ‘Ok Kaitlyn so, no undies or nude undies’ Me ‘black undies. got it.’

She was referencing the fact that her black underwear could be seen underneath the see-through outfit, which sent tongues wagging on Instagram.

Kaitlyn’s fiance Jason Tartick left a funny comment, writing, “Alexa play ‘let’s go girls’ by Shania Twain.”

Other followers and friends of Kaitlyn chimed in, with Kristin Cavallari of Laguna Beach and The Hills fame, writing, “Damn girl,” and Emily Ferguson, who was on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor, wrote, “zayyummmmmm.” Of course, there were lots of fire emojis throughout the comments section as well.

Kaitlyn Bristowe received tons of supportive comments on her Instagram photo. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn is on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live

Presumably, Kaitlyn’s outfit is from the Dancing with the Stars live tour, which she is currently a part of. The photo was posted on the same day Kaitlyn performed in Morristown, New Jersey. In 2020, Kaitlyn won Season 29 of the show, along with her partner, Artem Chigvinstev.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kaitlyn could not participate in group dances on her season, nor was there an audience. In an Us Weekly interview, she expressed her excitement at the fact that she’ll finally get the real experience. She claimed they are “one big family” and said it was “such a different energy dancing with everyone.”

Despite being super busy with the Dancing with the Stars Live tour, Kaitlyn has a wedding to plan after she and Jason Tartick got engaged in May of last year. They are hoping for a Nashville wedding in October 2022.

Kaitlyn and Jason are hoping for an October 2022 wedding

Jason proposed after surprising Kaitlyn during an episode of her podcast. She later told Entertainment Tonight, “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Before going on the Dancing with the Stars tour, Kaitlyn told Lauren Zima from Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to lock down a wedding planner since things would be getting too busy and she’d be gone. She claimed she told fiance, Jason, they needed to get some help since she’s “not gonna be able to do much” and is “not too picky about things.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.