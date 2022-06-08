Kaitlyn Bristowe looks fierce in leopard on leopard  

Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe wears an animal print set. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a fierce personality, and her recent ensemble was equally fierce.

While Kaitlyn has rocked many evening gowns and sizzling ensembles, her recent post saw her chilling in loungewear.

Kaitlyn added flair to her loungewear with an animal print.

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses in leopard on leopard loungewear

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to strike a pose in loungewear.

In the photo, Kaitlyn took a mirror selfie in a bathroom.

The former Bachelorette lead and cohost put a hand up in the air, winked, and gave duck lips while sowing a bit of leg in her matching set.

The ensemble featured a grey leopard print long sleeve and matching leopard shorts.

Keeping with the leopard print theme, Kaitlyn’s phone case was also covered in the animal print.

Kaitlyn acknowledged the print in text over the photo, “Leopard on leopard.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Jesse Palmer replaces Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as host of The Bachelorette

The Bachelor franchise has seen lots of shakeups in the last few years.

Longtime host Chris Harrison exited the franchise after nearly two decades when he came under fire for defending past contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and her racially insensitive past.

With Chris out, former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over as cohosts of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn offered their support and insider expertise on Katie Thurston’s season and Michelle Young’s.

However, when The Bachelor returned for the first season without Chris Harrison, former Bachelor Jesse Palmer was declared the host.

Jesse Palmer made his hosting debut on Clayton Echard’s dramatic season, and he now appears to be the one the franchise is pushing to take over Chris Harrison’s role entirely.

During the After the Final Rose finale, Jesse revealed he’d be returning to host Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, replacing Tayshia and Kaitlyn.

It was also announced that Jesse Palmer would host Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 later this fall, with Wells Adams returning as the bartender.

Jesse will be in particularly new territory hosting The Bachelorette this summer as it marks the first time the show has had two leads at once.

Kaitlyn wished she could have helped Rachel and Gabby through their love journey, but she now has more time to focus on her nuptials with her fiance Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.