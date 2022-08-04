Kaitlyn Bristowe lays nude across her bed with wine bottle

Kaitlyn Bristowe lays nude on her bed. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been a vocal woman throughout her stints on multiple Bachelor franchise shows and as an alum.

When she started out on Season 19 of The Bachelor, she was looking for love with that season’s Bachelor, Chris Soules.

This is where she first captured the attention of America and Bachelor fans, and then her outgoing, bubbly, and blunt personality caught on even more as she was named The Bachelorette after vying for the spot against Britt Nilsson.

Now, after acting as a co-host with Tayshia Adams for two seasons of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, Kaitlyn is now just involved in the franchise through her podcast and her comments.

Engaged to a fellow Bachelor Nation man, Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn has been working on wedding planning and her gig as a social media influencer after being passed up as a co-host for The Bachelorette this season.

Kaitlyn has a lot of followers, and she loves to pose and post photos of her and Jason, as well as revealing and body-baring photos.

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses nude on top of her white bed

Most recently, Kaitlyn took to her bedroom to post her newest thirst trap on her Instagram page.

As she laid across her white bedsheet on her stomach, it was obvious that she was nude as she smiled seductively at the camera.

Kaitlyn’s dark hair covered her top half, as she put a thick, fluffy blanket over her bottom half, just before viewers might see her backside.

While laying there, Kaitlyn had her hand ready to flip a page in her book or magazine and a corked bottle of her own wine called Spade & Sparrows was sitting on her hardwood floor ready for another pour.

She captioned her photo by saying, “Stay thirsty KB,” which could stand for her wine, or for her risqué photo.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans couldn’t get over Kaitlyn Bristowe’s photo

The first person to post on Kaitlyn’s comment section of Instagram was last season’s The Bachelor winner and current girlfriend of Clayton Echard, Susie Evans. She gave Kaitlyn four take-my-temp-I’m-hot emojis.

Two other viewers exclaimed, “OMGGGG KAITLYNNN [two fire flame emojis],” while another claimed, “I’m sexy and I know it!”

Elyse Dehlbom, from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, commented, “Oh damn [fire flame emoji].”

More fans gave Kaitlyn emojis such as heart-faced ones, fire flames, shocked faces, and peaches, as they gave her written love and support, too.

While one posted how much they love a thirst trap photo by Kaitlyn, others stated, “Yessss,” “Ayyy,” “Ahhh,” and “okay I see you.”

Although Kaitlyn and Jason have been engaged for a while now due to the worldwide pandemic, Bachelor Nation is very much looking forward to seeing them tie the knot in the near future.

