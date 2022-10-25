Kaitlyn Bristowe looks incredible while posing in pink lip color. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe is all giggles during her trip to Vegas.

She went out to Vegas to celebrate the birthday of her soon-to-be husband, Jason Tartick.

And while she jokes that she is not a fan of Vegas, Kaitlyn dressed up in a look perfect for the nightlife.

She wore a low-cut black maxi dress, silhouetting her amazing physique.

The Bachelorette star paired the look with nude-colored heels and a pendant necklace.

From rocking animal prints to her fabulous bikini looks, Kaitlyn has proven her fantastic fashion sense.

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses with celebrity friend

Kaitlyn has quite the star-studded friends list, yet she constantly shocks her two million followers with reveals of more.

A few days ago, the reality star posted a picture with her friend and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. She seemingly teased him as her next guest on her popular podcast Off The Vine by tagging her podcast account and them posing in her film studio.

She wore a light denim short romper, showing off her toned legs. She complemented the outfit with a dewy makeup look and gold hoop earrings.

Jonathan posed with her in a cream-colored hoodie with black biker shorts underneath.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s wedding plans

Kaitlyn broke the internet back in May of last year when she announced that she was engaged to fellow Bachelor franchise member Jason Tartick.

Right after her very public breakup with Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn and Jason started dating in 2019, and the rest is history.

Now, the reality couple is in full wedding plan mode. Over the past few weeks, she has made appearances at Sarah Hyland’s outdoor wedding and at the David’s Bridal NashBash Event.

Kaitlyn has been very open and honest about how stressful planning their wedding has been for both of them.

In an interview with E! Online, she said, “Honestly, the hardest part has been just finding a date. We had one, and we were so set on it, but then it fell through. I think we might have actually landed on one, but I’m not gonna say it yet again because I don’t want to jinx it. Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out, to be honest with you.”

Kaitlyn still has not announced a date but has said in the past that she wants a fall wedding.