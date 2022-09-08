Kaitlyn Bristowe in bikini shows off abs while fishing

Kaitlyn Bristowe makes a splash while fishing. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe is still enjoying summer and highlighting her abs in stylish swimwear.

The Bachelor Nation star recently hit the water for a day of boat rides and fishing.

Kaitlyn looked tan and glowy as she posed for photos and soaked up the summer day.

The summer has been eventful for Kaitlyn as she continues to plan her wedding with Jason Tartick and also attended the star-studded wedding of Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams and actress Sarah Hyland.

Along with sharing photos, Kaitlyn also shared a video of herself in the act of fishing.

While dipping her legs in the water, Kaitlyn expressed feeling ‘reely happy.’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is blissful in brown and white bikini

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself on a boat.

The former co-host of The Bachelorette smiled while wearing a brown bikini top with thin straps and white bikini bottoms with brown dots.

Kaitlyn wore her hair in a top knot and accessorized with sunglasses and silver jewelry.

While enjoying the lake, Kaitlyn held a red solo cup in one hand and an orange fishing pole in the other.

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

In another photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Kaitlyn sat down and crossed her legs while looking off to the side.

She appeared tranquil in the photo as a peaceful lake, sky, and mountain range could be seen behind her.

Kaitlyn wrote over the photo, “There’s something about being by water that makes my soul happy.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

On her main Instagram page, Kaitlyn continued to express the joy that her day by the water brought.

In a cheeky video, Kaitlyn wore her brown and white bikini and sat facing away from the camera as she successfully reeled in a fish.

Kaitlyn captioned the post, “Drinkin @spadeandsparrows like a fish. Reely happy.”

Fans and friends react to Kaitlyn’s post

Kaitlyn’s followers loved her video and her stylish cheeky bathing suit.

A commenter wrote, “Booty booty booty,” and Kaitlyn completed the lyrics, writing, “rockin everywhere.”

One commenter left a white heart emoji, and another expressed, “The bathing suit is so cute too.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

After sharing the video of her fishing day, Kaitlyn also shared a video of her dancing and kicking out her legs as music blasted.

Kaitlyn wore a white crop top, short shorts, and white cowboy boots as she moved and sang along to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Kaitlyn captioned the post, “Warning ⚠️ You put on this song, and I become a liability. It’s stronger than me.”

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.