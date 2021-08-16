Kaitlyn Bristowe gets a response from Jennifer Aniston about David Schwimmer dating rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe gets Jennifer Aniston to add fuel to her dating rumors. Pic credit: ABC

Tis’ the season for nostalgic celebrity couples potentially reuniting.

After wrapping up her first season as co-host of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe recently got involved in the latest hot rumor claiming Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were dating. Kaitlyn took to social media to ask Jennifer about her and David’s dating situation, and she actually got a response from Aniston herself.

While the dating rumor now seems likely isn’t true, Jennifer’s comment aided in the mystery surrounding her and David’s relationship status.

Jennifer Aniston says she and ‘Ross’ are taking a break

Recently, there was some talk of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer being romantically connected, which thrilled avid Friends fans, who have always shipped the on-screen couple, Ross and Rachel.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote a message simply asking, “Are you and Ross still together?” And Jennifer Aniston replied by tagging Kaitlyn and stating, “Well we’re on a break.”

Friends enthusiasts will recognize Jennifer Aniston’s response as a nod to a recurring moment from the show. On Friends, Rachel and Ross take a break from their relationship and, during that time, Ross gets physically involved with another woman, which Rachel takes issue with.

This miscommunication leads Ross to continually bring up that his “affair” occurred while they were on a break, and both Ross and Rachel have differing opinions on what is and isn’t allowed while on a break.

Kaitlyn shared the post of her and Jennifer Aniston’s comments to Instagram and captioned the post by writing, “SHE DIDN’T SAY NO…do you think the rumors are true? #Friends?”

Jennifer Aniston seemed to be using her sense of humor to respond to Kaitlyn’s question. Still, it didn’t stop fans from getting excited and speculating about whether “Ross and Rachel” have finally reunited after having such memorable chemistry on the sitcom.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s relationship status is less mysterious

Ever since starring on the mega-hit show Friends, the media and fans have been invested in Jennifer Aniston’s dating life and constantly rooting for her to find lasting love.

Jennifer has dated plenty of high-profile men, including Brad Pitt. Still, fans now appear to be most enthusiastic about Jennifer potentially finding her forever love with her on-screen soulmate David Schwimmer, especially because David admitted that they both had huge crushes on one another in the past.

While Jennifer and David’s coupling is just a rumor, Kaitlyn’s relationship status is crystal clear considering she just got engaged to her fiance, Jason Tartick. Jason surprised Kaitlyn when he proposed on the very podcast where they first met.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.