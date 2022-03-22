Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks her silence on not being asked back to co-host The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her true feelings about the next season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe has finally spoken out about not being renewed as a co-host for the next season of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams.

Jesse Palmer was announced as the returning host for The Bachelorette after making his debut as the host of The Bachelor this past season.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia were allegedly told before the announcement was made on After The Final Rose that Jesse would be the host, and not the women, for the first-ever dual Bachelorette season. However, to Kaitlyn, it didn’t make it any easier to hear.

What did Kaitlyn say about not being The Bachelorette co-host for Season 19?

In her podcast, Off the Vine, Kaitlyn revealed, “I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad … I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad.”

While she will be bummed not to be there this season, she also said that it would allow her to spend more time with her fiancé, Jason Tartick, and plan for their upcoming wedding. Since the wedding date has been moved back to 2023, the couple will have more time to plan.

Also, according to an Us Weekly source, “The doors aren’t closed for good … Never say never.” Allegedly, this hints at the fact that Bachelor Nation fans could potentially see Kaitlyn (and Tayshia) again in the future.

When Tayshia and Kaitlyn co-hosted The Bachelorette for both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, it seemed as if the two women appreciated having other females there to support them, give them advice, and talk through things with them, woman-to-woman.

What did Kaitlyn and the franchise say about Jesse Palmer being named the host?

Kaitlyn did give props to Jesse Palmer, though. She said on her podcast, “I think Jesse’s amazing … He’ll be a great host, and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can.”

Jesse debuted as a host during Clayton Echard’s crazy journey, and fans seemed to like him in that position.

Also, it has been said that the franchise has been wanting to fall back into a position with a host who has more of a Chris Harrison vibe, hence Jesse.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans will see how Jesse will do in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, as the filming is supposed to start tomorrow, March 23, and the season will air coming up this summer, on July 11.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.