Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick won’t be televising their wedding

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick want to keep their wedding private. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been excitedly planning their wedding after getting engaged in the spring.

While there are still elements being sorted out regarding their big day, including date and venue, the couple does have one thing they are adamant about not doing.

Despite typically being an open book, Kaitlyn recently shared that she and Jason do not want to televise their wedding and she explained her valid reason behind that decision.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick don’t want to make their guests uncomfortable

Fortunately, Kaitlyn and Jason have been on the same page about many things in their relationship including wanting to get married and allegedly have babies very soon.

Kaitlyn and Jason are also on the same page about not wanting to televise their wedding through a wedding special or any other nationally televised route.

While some past couples in Bachelor Nation have opted to turn their wedding into a big TV event, Kaitlyn and Jason are understandably against that idea and Kaitlyn explained why when speaking with HollywoodLife.

Kaitlyn shared, “We don’t want to put our friends and family in that position. It’s one thing for us. We get how TV works, but I don’t ever want to make anybody uncomfortable with being on TV and not have them be themselves! I want everybody so in the moment and being themselves.”

Having been a part of The Bachelor franchise in various roles, including currently cohosting The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn knows all that goes into the behind-the-scenes of television and has had time to grow comfortable with the unique experience.

Being on television can certainly be a pressuring and uncomfortable experience for those unfamiliar with it and so it’s understandable that Kaitlyn and Jason would want their wedding to be more private for the sake of their guests feeling more relaxed instead of having to worry about how they’ll come across on national television.

However, while Kaitlyn and Jason’s wedding won’t be on television, Kaitlyn is open to giving fans insight into the wedding event via Instagram stories.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was caught off guard by Jason Tartick’s proposal

Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in May and they even captured the proposal on video and played it on national television during The Bachelorette Season 17 Men Tell All.

Jason proposed to Kaitlyn by surprising her during their podcast and it was a sweet and emotional moment for the both of them.

Kaitlyn spoke with E! about the proposal saying, “I was definitely surprised. Probably the most surprised I’ve ever been in my whole life. We both agree it was the most memorable, and special day that we will never forget.”

