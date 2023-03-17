Kaitlyn Bristowe made hiss-tory as she took the streets of London in stylish snakeskin.

Kaitlyn has surely been keeping herself busy since leading her season of The Bachelorette in 2015, which she showed yet again during her most recent trip.

As the 37-year-old reality star hit the streets of London Town, she made sure to stand out in an outfit that featured three bright clothing pieces of the same pattern.

While posing outside on a stoop, Kaitlyn rocked a blue snakeskin miniskirt that exactly matched a long overcoat that fell to her calves.

She also added in a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots, although the pattern seemed to be just slightly different than the other two pieces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While continuity was key for the striking look, she opted for a lacy, sheer black bodysuit to wear underneath the jacket — delivering an extra pop of edginess to her London look.

Kaitlyn Bristowe conquers London in a full snakeskin outfit

The Dancing with the Stars winner gave credit to stylist Leigh “Taylor” Richardson, claiming she would have never worn such a daring ensemble on her own.

In her caption, Kaitlyn proclaimed that her “London alter ego” had been officially “activated.”



Kaitlyn also shared another stylish set she wore in London, which included a satin top and matching high-waisted pants.

The collared top, which Kaitlyn opted to button all the way up, was cropped at her midsection and featured tie details at the wrist — making it cute and casual for her afternoon of tea and pastries.

Although, in true Kaitlyn fashion, she subbed the tea for a glass of champagne.

When it comes to alcohol, Kaitlyn has proven to know a thing or two as a certified wine enthusiast.

Not only did she name her podcast Off the Vine, which features a “Grape Therapy” segment, but she also started her own wine label in 2019.

Kaitlyn turns her love of wine into Spade & Sparrows

Moving from reality television star to entrepreneur, Kaitlyn launched Spade & Sparrows, her own wine label that is still going strong today.

“I create wine not only because it’s delicious, but because of the special way it brings people together,” Kaitlyn said on creating her brand. “I’m not a sommelier or a wine snob, I’m just a girl who loves having a great glass of wine in hand. Each bottle of Spade & Sparrows is made with your taste buds, nights-out and (most importantly) your nights-in, in mind.”

She has also opened up about the initial wine-making process, describing “the business of wine” as “incredibly complex.”

While many wine labels seem exclusively marketed to men, Kaitlyn wanted to make sure her company felt more female-driven.

Spade & Sparrows currently offers four different types of wine, including Pinot Grigio, Rose, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon, which can all be purchased on their website for $19.85 a bottle.

However, members of the S&S exclusive “Wine Club” receive the discount pricing of $17.86 a bottle.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.