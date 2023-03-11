Kailyn Lowry’s rep sets the record straight on her relationship with Elijah Scott amid breakup rumors

Amid all of the chatter that Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has ended things with Elijah Scott, her rep is clearing the air.

Kailyn has been in a relationship with Elijah since the spring of 2022, and it looked as though she finally found her Prince Charming.

However, it’s been rumored that the relationship between Kailyn and Elijah is over.

After a recent podcast episode of Baby Mamas No Drama with her co-host Vee Rivera, some of Kailyn’s statements had Teen Mom fans scratching their heads.

When Kailyn told her co-host and her listeners that she’s “paying all the bills” herself at home and made no mention of a live-in boyfriend, it made Teen Mom viewers suspicious.

To clarify the situation, Kailyn’s rep recently spoke with In Touch and revealed her and Elijah’s relationship status.

Kailyn Lowry’s rep confirms relationship status with Elijah Scott

Addressing the rumors of a breakup, Kailyn’s rep told the outlet, “This is false. Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”

Although Teen Mom viewers know that Kailyn and Elijah are still going strong, one thing Kailyn and her rep have yet to confirm or deny is whether she and Elijah welcomed a child together.

The rumor mill has been laden with speculation that Kailyn welcomed her fifth child last fall. In July 2022, candid photos emerged of Kailyn and Elijah standing outside of her spacious Delaware home.

Judging by her appearance, many believed that Kailyn was pregnant at the time. Given her pregnant appearance and after doing the math, many surmised that Kailyn and Elijah welcomed a child together before the end of 2022.

Teen Mom viewers have questioned whether Kailyn welcomed a child with Elijah

There have been other clues that Kailyn might now be a mom of five — in December 2022, Kailyn recorded a video on her Instagram Story, and skeptics were certain they heard an infant cooing in the background.

Earlier this year, Kailyn seemingly shot down the rumors to her Instagram followers during another live video. When she received an abundance of comments implying she had recently given birth again, Kail said, “Misinformation… like, I did not have a baby in December, so please.”

Even though Kailyn said she didn’t give birth in December, her critics took that to mean that she may still have welcomed a fifth child, possibly in November 2022.

Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, jumped aboard the rumor train too. He strongly implied that she welcomed another child in an Instagram comment. Chris said of his ex, “… you claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole new born you should be focused on and yet your trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT.”

Kailyn is already a mom to four sons, whom she shares with three of her exes. Kailyn and Jo Rivera share their son, Isaac; Kailyn and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share their son, Lincoln; and Kailyn and Chris Lopez share two sons, Lux and Creed.

It seems as though Kailyn isn’t going to make an official statement any time soon, if at all, when it comes to welcoming a fifth child. For the time being, Kailyn has kept her fans and critics guessing.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.