Kailyn Lowry wows fans with incredible post-surgery weight loss: ‘7 kids? Where?’

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry looks spectacular following her recent surgery.

The mom of seven underwent extensive elective surgery to alter her body, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Kailyn’s operation consisted of a breast reduction, 360 liposuction, and a tummy tuck.

Admittedly, the recuperation was “rough,” and although Kailyn warned her fans to “think twice” before going under the knife, it appears that she achieved the results she was hoping for, and her fans are taking notice.

Now that Kailyn is fully healed from surgery, she took a vacation to warm and sunny Turks and Caicos with her fourth baby daddy, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, Rio, Verse, and Valley.

It appears the vacation was in honor of Kailyn’s birthday, which falls on Friday, March 14.

Kailyn poses with Elijah during a tropical getaway

Kailyn posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Friday, captioning them, “✈️🧁🤍✨🌴 What’s your dream destination?”

In the pics, Kailyn posed on the beach, shared pics of dessert from her birthday dinner, shared footage from her flight, posed in her hotel room, and posed with Elijah as they rode dirt bikes.

The photo with Elijah caught the attention of Kailyn’s followers, who couldn’t help but notice her post-surgery results.

In the comments section, Kailyn’s fans gushed over her physique.

Teen Mom fans can’t get over Kailyn’s appearance

“Kail!!!! You look amazing,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another fan told Kailyn she looked “absolutely incredible” and was “glowing.”

Several of the commenters were shocked that Kailyn had given birth to seven children, given her appearance.

“7 kids? Where? You’re stunning,” added @indo2145601.

In response to another comment that read, “Serving body,” Kailyn wrote, “It’s the boobs 😂.”

Kailyn admits to having body dysmorphia

Although Kailyn’s fans are pleased with the results of her surgery, the former Teen Mom star admitted that her reason for going under the knife was “mental illness.”

Kailyn told her followers that she never wants her children to experience “this level of body dysmorphia.”

She said she would have gone to “any length” to be skinny.

She warned anyone thinking about going under the knife not to go about it lightly.

“Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery,” Kailyn told her followers.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.