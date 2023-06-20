Kailyn Lowry wishes ‘Zaddy’ Elijah Scott a Happy Father’s Day amid rumors he’s her fourth baby daddy

How many baby daddies does Kailyn Lowry have? That’s a question Teen Mom fans have been asking for months, and she may have just answered it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, “Kail Babygate” has been circulating for months.

Rumors have swirled that Kailyn secretly welcomed a fifth child with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, last fall, and some sources even claimed that the former MTV star is pregnant with twins.

Kailyn has yet to officially confirm or deny the allegations that she secretly welcomed a fifth child with Elijah, and a photo she shared on Father’s Day will undoubtedly raise more questions.

Kailyn paid tribute to her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, on Instagram in a carousel post featuring photos of all three men, which she captioned, “Happy Father’s Day 🩵.”

Not included in the carousel of photos, however, was Elijah, whom many believe is the father of Kail’s alleged secret son, who is reportedly named Rio.

Kailyn Lowry pays tribute to her alleged fourth baby daddy Elijah Scott in Father’s Day post

Elijah did make an appearance in Kailyn’s Instagram Story, though, and she surely raised more eyebrows with the caption on the photo.

Kailyn posted a rare close-up photo of Elijah in her Story on Father’s Day, depicting her live-in boyfriend with a ball cap and sunglasses on his head and clad in a black t-shirt, looking at the camera with a serious expression.

Kailyn shared a photo of her boyfriend Elijah on Father’s Day and implied that he’s a father in the caption. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn captioned the pic of Elijah, “& happy Father’s Day to Lijie cause he’s Zaddddddddyyyyyyy 😂😂😂😂,” and she added a fire emoji underneath her caption.

As far as we know, Elijah had no children before he began dating Kailyn — and anyone who follows the Teen Mom 2 alum or listens to her podcasts knows that she’s adamant about not dating men who have children — so Kailyn wishing Elijah a Happy Father’s Day certainly raises some questions.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn hasn’t officially addressed the rumors she secretly welcomed a fifth child

So, was Kailyn’s post a joke or her way of admitting that she has a child with Elijah? We may not know for sure just yet, but Kailyn just added plenty of fuel to the fire.

There have been several clues in recent months that had Teen Mom sleuths convinced that Kailyn has a fifth son.

Last month during an episode of Coffee Convos, it seemed as though Kailyn let it slip that she has a baby at home. While talking about taking kids on vacation, Kailyn told her listeners, “…I don’t want to get up early to essentially just do the same things I’m gonna do at home with a 6-month-old in a tropical location…”

Eagle-eyed Teen Mom fans have also noticed clues, such as a baby car seat in Kailyn’s car and the sound of a baby cooing during a live video.

Possibly the most incriminating fact was that Kailyn’s third baby daddy, Chris, outright spilled the beans on social media when he said his ex “got a whole newborn” at home.

