Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is celebrating her 31st birthday with a bang.

Kailyn has voiced wanting to travel to Thailand, and she was finally able to make her dream come true just in time to celebrate her 31st trip around the sun.

The former MTV star shared some photos and videos from her trip so far, and on the eve of her birthday, she wished her 4.4 million Instagram followers a good night as she modeled her pajamas for the evening.

Kailyn snapped the photo in front of a full-length mirror and shared it to her Instagram Story, looking ready to hit the hay.

The blonde beauty donned a two-piece pajama set, including a ribbed tank and matching drawstring shorts in a pale gray hue, which accentuated her curvy physique.

Kailyn went barefoot for the snap, taken from her hotel room, lined with lights on the hallway’s walls behind her. Although her face was mostly covered by her phone, Kailyn appeared to be makeup-free in the image, and her shoulder-length hair was swooped to one side.

Kailyn modeled her PJs from her hotel room in Thailand. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn referred to her ensemble as “cute little PJs” and added a gif that read, “good night,” including a geotag of her location at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

In some other slides in her Story, Kailyn shared some photos and videos of her surroundings, and it looks as though she’s taking advantage of all that Thailand has to offer.

In one photo, Kailyn held a guava fruit that was cut in half and noted that although she enjoys the juice of the fruit, she’s not interested in consuming its insides. “This is absolutely not for me,” she wrote, adding, “guava juice is good though.”

Kailyn is also enjoying a private pool, tropical drinks, and kayaking during her trip.

Kailyn’s professional endeavors and collaborations

Kailyn’s Asian adventure is certainly well-deserved, and she’s enjoying the fruits of her labors. The former reality TV star hosts three podcasts and operates her podcasting network KILLR, all while raising her four sons… although it’s been rumored that she secretly welcomed a fifth son last fall.

She’s also used her MTV fame to catapult a side hustle as a social media influencer.

She has collaborated with Wall Blush to design her own collection of peel-and-stick wallpaper, partnered with Spark*l to design camouflage watchbands, wristlets, and wallets, and currently earns commissions on her Amazon storefront, featuring her favorite makeup, fashion, and home goods products and brands.

