Kailyn Lowry trolls Teen Mom 2 fans with ‘plans’ to have another baby with Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her fourth child less than three weeks ago and she’s already talking about a fifth- or at least, joking about a fifth.

Kail has taken a lot of heat from haters over her life events over the past few years. Teen Mom 2 fans turned against her when she announced she was pregnant with Lux, who is Chris Lopez’s son, before she had completed the legal steps to divorce Javi Marroquin.

Lux, now 3, was her third child with a third baby daddy. Isaac, 10, is Kail’s son with Jo Rivera, and Javi is the father of 6-year-old Lincoln.

The haters came out again full force when Kail announced another pregnancy with Chris Lopez, with whom she has a very turbulent relationship. Some viewers disapproved of both the relationship and Kail’s choice to have so many children with different baby daddies.

Kail, however, has had enough.

Kailyn claps back at a troll

On a recent post documenting Lux’s third birthday party, a troll gave Kail some unsolicited life advice.

“U better stop having all these kids with different guys,” the hater wrote.

Kailyn clapped back. “Damn, I was gona text chris and ask him if he wants to have another one. But I guess since you – someone I don’t know told me I shouldn’t – I won’t.”

The tongue-in-cheek retort was met with praise from Kail’s fans.

“Tell em! 😂” one amused follower wrote.

Other fans jumped to defend Kail. “Is she asking you to support them? Mind your own dam business. Don’t tell a women how many kids she can have or with whom!!!” one commented.

“Why even comment if you’re just gonna be cruel and negative? What was the point of that? Just don’t comment or better yet if it bothers you so much, simply don’t follow her🤷🏻‍♀️” wrote another.

Kail’s gotten other criticism recently

In addition to dealing with viewers hating on her parenting decisions, Kail has had to put up with questions of her youngest son’s paternity.

Baby Creed, born on July 30, has much lighter skin than Lux, his full biological brother. That fact led some fans to question whether Chris Lopez is Creed’s father. Both Chris and Kail have slammed fans for questioning Creed’s paternity, and Chris even called the comments “bullying.”

Kailyn has also faced criticism for her decision to consume her placenta. Many fans found the choice disgusting, and while that may be true, it’s generally regarded as a harmless- though odd- decision.

Teen Mom 2 returns with a new season on September 10 on MTV.