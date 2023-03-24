Kailyn Lowry tells fans to prioritize their mental health amid her battle with depression

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her battle with depression as she reflected on her recent trip to Thailand.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn was recently in Asia to enjoy all that Thailand has to offer.

Kailyn gifted the trip to herself for her 31st birthday and lived it up, enjoying Thai cuisine, a gorgeous resort, and plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Now that she’s back in the States, Kailyn is bringing attention to mental health and her own struggles with severe depression.

In a recent Instagram Reel, shot by her son Isaac, Kailyn shared some gorgeous scenery from her trip with an important message.

Images flashed across the screen of Kailyn’s days frolicking in the water in a bikini, getting up close and personal with an elephant, and taking in the tropical climate around her.

Teen Mom fans show their support as Kailyn Lowry encourages them to put their mental health first

Text over her video read, “POV: your first flight and destination is Thailand after a year-long battle with severe depression.”

In the caption, Kailyn wrote, “Prioritize your mental health. Because if it wasn’t for @kcorreia23 & @natalie_a_k I don’t know if I would be here. They saw the signs, they were there in my dark. #depression #thailand #selfcare #mentalhealth #lexaprogirly.”

Kailyn’s post received over 21,000 likes, and hundreds of her fans and followers showed her their support amid her mental health journey.

“So happy you go to go on this trip!” wrote one of Kailyn’s fans. “So [well] deserved mama.”

Another one of Kailyn’s 4.4 million IG followers told her that she “made it” both “Literally and figuratively speaking.”

Kailyn’s IG followers showed her their support in the comments. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Another Instagram user thanked Kailyn for “being [an] inspiration to others.”

Kailyn shares her battles with depression and anxiety

Kailyn has been an open book with her fans, followers, and listeners when it comes to her mental health. She often speaks about it on her podcasts, Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous.

Last year, Kailyn opened up about her depression battle in an Instagram Story Q&A. Kailyn told her followers that she wasn’t feeling great on her medication at the time and said, “This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE.”

In a set of tweets last summer, Kailyn admitted that she had to “force” herself to leave the house for even the most mundane tasks. She noted that her depression makes the simplest things seem “so heavy.”

However, it looks as though Kailyn has found a regimen that is working for her now. She has since switched to Lexapro, as she mentioned in her Instagram post’s caption, and working with a therapist as well as openly sharing her struggles seem to be doing wonders for her mental health.

