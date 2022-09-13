Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight yoga pants with ice cream

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is stunning as she shows off her fit and curvy frame in a tight pants look while enjoying an ice cream.

The reality star and podcaster has been busy running her three podcasts amid her recent Teen Mom 2 exit, and a new post shared to her Instagram this week came as promo.

Kailyn is also busy raising her four sons: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

The former MTV star was all smiles as she posed indoors, by a brick wall, and also near a sign reading, “HAPPY.”

Reflecting the words behind her as she sent out a big grin, Kailyn sizzled in a tight pair of black yoga pants, adding in a loose-fitting, matching dark tee.

The mom of four reminded fans of her designer preferences as she wore a cross-body leather Gucci bag that added in pops of gold via a chain. Kailyn held an ice cream cone as she also drew attention to her sleeve tattoos.

Shouting out her popular Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn wrote, “These foul plays for @coffeeconvospodcast are getting INSANE 😱 All new episode released today! What would you do in this scenario??”

Kailyn also hosts her Baby Mamas no Drama podcast, plus her Barely Famous one.

Kailyn Lowry opens up about her weight

Despite looking confident with her treat as she posed for the camera, Kailyn has made headlines for battling her weight. In 2021, she revealed that she considered undergoing a gastric bypass to shed pounds.

Kailyn has also shared the wins, even if they include struggles. “[I] went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today,” she told fans via her Instagram Stories. “I cried when I started the workout. Literally[, I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

Kailyn here added, “Wanting to lose weight has been a struggle for me since probably 2016. I really struggled” before saying, “It was a really hard first day for me. Hopefully, I follow through with the workout tomorrow.”

Kailyn Lowry considered weight loss surgery

On Baby Mamas no Dramas, Kailyn did discuss having weight loss surgery. She did, however, reveal that she’d stopped going to her appointments, here joking about losing her hair if she went for the op.

Kailyn is known for clapping back at trolls on her social media, and this has included weight-related comments.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.