Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight yoga pants on Texas street walk

Kailyn Lowry smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her fit and curvy figure in a new photo.

The former Teen Mom 2 star continues to enjoy life away from the cameras, but she’s still connecting with fans via the multiple podcasts she hosts.

On Thursday, Kailyn appeared in a new promo for her Coffee Convos podcast, one she cohosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

Coffee Convos posted a street shot of the chatty duo, with a geotag placing them in Dallas, Texas.

Kailyn, who has been sparking pregnancy rumors this summer, showcased her curves in a trendy and casual look. The mom of four opted for skintight black yoga pants, ones she paired with a V-neck black tee.

Upping her designer game, the former MTV star wore a black cross-body leather Gucci bag. She added in white sneakers and socks for an ’80s finish, with Lindsie seen in ripped black drainpipe jeans and a mustard yellow tee. The two strolled arm-in-arm while on a shaded sidewalk.

A caption read, “Them: ‘You got into Harvard Law?’ Us: ‘What? Like it’s hard?’ We’re busy sending people back to law school this week on @coffeeconvospodcast 😹 We do have a serious question, why do people think they’re ‘helping you’ when they are taking care of basic chores for the house they also live in? Does this irritate everyone or just us? Let us know 👇.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry busy hosting three podcasts

Kailyn has her hands full as she also hosts her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, plus her Barely Famous one. She joins the list of celebrities hosting their own podcasts – doing the same are fellow MTV face Kristin Cavallari, plus Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade.

In July, a promo photo showing Kailyn and Lindsie came with them clinking Coca-Cola bottles while inside a bar area with a Texaco sign. Hinting at a self-care episode, the podcast wrote:

“It’s Thursday, we made it! Anyone else having a CRAZY week?? We think it might have something to do with the tea-bagging that started the week 😹 Do you prefer a shower or bath? Why? We need to know.”

Kailyn Lowry busy with four kids

Kailyn also has plenty on her plate as she raises her four sons.

Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux were, in 2020, joined by baby Creed – Creed’s father is Chris Lopez, who also fathered Lux.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.