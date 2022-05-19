Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight yoga pants in the sun

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is looking fit and fabulous in a new photo reminding fans that TV isn’t her only gig. The MTV star is busy as she hosts three podcasts alongside her Teen Mom 2 appearances, and this shot was giving her first Coffee & Convos one a shout-out.

Kailyn, who also hosts Baby Mamas No Dramas and 2022-debuted Barely Famous, was all smiles with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, with both ladies enjoying the glorious sunshine as summer approaches.

Kailyn Lowry looks gorgeous in yoga pants look

The photo showed the two ladies making their way down an outdoor staircase backed by a fun-painted brick wall. Kailyn was high up and near a plus sign painted onto the wall. She also matched it, wearing a skintight pair of yoga pants flattering her curvy frame, plus a loose and v-neck black tee.

Keeping it simple, the mom of four added on white socks and sneakers for an ’80s finish, posing while toying with her signature blonde locks and looking happy as she smiled.

Lindsie went for a shredded black jeans and hoodie look as she stuck out her tongue and threw out the peace sign. A geotag placed the famous duo in Dallas, TX.

“@lindsiechrisley + @kaillowry = #softlaunch week 😜🥰 Episode 222 is a WILD one! We chatted with @jacobajballard and @j.hyatt_47 from @netflix #ourfather and need to know all of your thoughts on this case! Did you watch? Let us know 👇,” a caption read, driving fans to comment.

Coffee & Convos is no small-time deal. The podcast has now topped 50 million downloads as fans can’t get enough of the lifestyle and motherhood talk. Over 200,000 alone follow the podcast’s Instagram.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Earlier this year, Kailyn confirmed her new Barely Famous podcast, one bringing weekly episodes.

Kailyn Lowry has three podcasts now

“Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect! With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird. It’s a side of Kail you’ve never heard before! No topic is off limits. See you every Friday!” the preview blurb teases. In the trailer, the reality star told fans:

“It’s your favorite villain and Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, and it’s like podcasting is the only thing I’m good at. So, with that being said, I’m bringing you the most raw, real, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you never expect.” Lowry is also playing big boss overall, via her own KILLR podcasting network.