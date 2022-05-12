Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight tee with Chick-Fil-A breakfast

Kailyn Lowry poses for a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she tucks into a Chick-Fil-A breakfast. The reality star and podcaster is fresh from a promo shot for her main Coffee & Convos podcast – Kailyn also hosts Baby Mamas No Dramas as listeners can’t get enough of her.

The photo featured co-host Lindsie Chrisley and came ahead of a new episode where yes, discussing running out of toilet paper was on the agenda.

Kailyn Lowry too cute in Chick-Fil-A breakfast photo

The shot shared to the podcast’s Instagram showed Kailyn and Lindsie all smiles and at a wooden table, also backed by a nice indoor plant. Over on the right, MTV star Kailyn was stunning as she posed in a low-key and pretty tight look.

Kail opted for a buttercup-yellow tee with leaf prints and writing on it, ensuring her famous arm tattoos were on show. The mom of four smiled as she held up a big Chick-Fil-A cup with a straw, with Lindsie doing the same.

The table was decked out with food from the popular fast-food chain. Fans saw a burger, a carton of fries, plus a healthy salad.

Taking to its caption, the podcast wrote, “Thankfully we made it on time for @chickfila breakfast this morning or we would’ve caused a riot 😜 Episode 221 is out and we need to know, if you run out of toilet paper in public, what’s your plan?”

Fans were then encouraged to “tune in” – Coffee & Convos might have 50 million+ downloads to its name, but it’s always eyeing up new listeners.

It’s been food galore on the C&C podcast’s Instagram this month. On May 5, the show’s hosts appeared in a post marking Cinco de Mayo, and yes, they’d gone full Tex-Mex with their food and drink.

Kailyn Lowry has room for Tex-Mex, too

“Happy #cincodemayo kitty gang! 🎉 Episode 219 of @coffeeconvospodcast just dropped, what better way to celebrate? Very important question this week, do you love or hate morning sex? Does it depend on the day for you? We need to know!! 👇” the caption read.

Kailyn’s podcast host career comes as she continues her appearances on Teen Mom 2, a series seeing her raising sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. Lowry shot to fame on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The series has, however, recently said goodbye to redhead Chelsea Houska.

In 2019, Jenelle Evans was fired from the series. Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG has gained faces including Mackenzie McKee.