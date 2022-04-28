Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight tank with fabulous curves

Kailyn Lowry poses for a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her fabulous figure in a plunging and skintight tank. The Teen Mom 2 star this week proved she’s got more than her good looks and MTV career going for her, posting via her Coffee & Convos podcast’s social media and with cohost Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn is also host of her Baba Mamas No Dramas podcast. This shot brought in the mom of four’s gorgeous figure and winner smile, plus some cute and casual fashion.

Kailyn Lowry shows off stunning figure and smile

The photo showed Kailyn and Lindsie both smiling and sending out the peace sign.

Both ladies were perched on metallic and leather-topped stools in an arcade setting, with Kailyn showcasing her fit and curvy figure in a colorful ensemble. The reality star wore caramel-colored sweatpants, a sleeveless and cleavage-flashing white tank, plus a stylish and light denim jacket worn open.

Rocking the soft-waved hair that’s behind her Pothead haircare brand, Kailyn sent out her infectious smile as she wore warming blush and light foundation, with the photo also peeping her manicure.

Lindsie, meanwhile, opted for ripped jeans, a graphic tee, plus a black jacket and sneakers.

A caption from the podcast told fans: “WE’RE BAAAACK!! @lindsiechrisley and @kaillowry are back in action today 🎉 We need to know your thoughts on staycations! Do we love them or hate them? Favorite thing to do on them? Let us know,” adding:

“Listen to all of our episodes on your favorite podcast app + don’t forget to leave us a review ✨.”

Kailyn Lowry is body-confident

Kailyn, who champions body confidence and regularly shuts down shamers, has opened up about her body image and weight. In fact, it was on her Baby Mamas No Dramas podcast that she revealed: “I need to lose the weight. But I feel like you when you back out the first time where you were like, I’ve got to do this on my own. I have a little double chin right here, but I’m going to work on it.” The mom to Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, has also addressed her PCOS on Coffee & Convos, stating:

“I am struggling. I’d be lying if I said I got the diagnosis and I started right away exactly what I needed to do. I do know what I need to do, she states. “It’s not an issue of knowing what I need to do.”

Kailyn is followed by over 4 million on Instagram.