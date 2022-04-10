Kailyn Lowry stuns in tight leggings for weekend style

Kailyn Lowry poses for a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: KailynLowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry looked stunning as she picked the perfect weekend outfit and shared it on social media last weekend. The Teen Mom 2 star, 30, continues to prove popular via both her television and podcast appearances, with this photo seeing her promoting the podcast Baby Mamas No Dramas.

The mom of four, welcoming fourth son Creed in 2020, was all smiles with cohost Vee Rivera as the two enjoyed some fresh air and snapped a selfie. However, a professional photographer was likely on the payroll as the twosome twinned in tight yoga pants.

Kailyn Lowry wows in tight yoga pants

Kailyn and Vee were photographed outdoors while sitting on stools, and both ladies looked into the smartphone Kailyn was holding with smiles.

Highlighting her curves, Kailyn wore skintight black leggings paired with a wash-effect green jacket, with white sneakers keeping it simple and stylish. The Pothead haircare founder, who has many strings to her bow as she retails her haircare line amid her other gigs, wore her long locks loose and waved down her shoulders, with discreet makeup accentuating her features.

Vee, meanwhile, peeped her toned abs via a cropped and light gray sweater as she flaunted her booty in her tight leggings. “Happy Sunday baby mamas!!!” the caption opened, adding: “How are you spending the day recharging before the week ahead?!”

Baby Mamas No Dramas is a smash hit. In December 2020, the podcast celebrated 1 million listens.

Kailyn is the host of two podcasts. Alongside Baby Mamas No Dramas, she regularly hosts her Coffee & Convos podcast, also promoted on her Instagram. The account continues to document the star’s motherhood journey as she raises sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Kailyn Lowry went full circle with Chris Lopez

Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy proved controversial and also a bit full circle. Lowry didn’t initially disclose the identity of her baby daddy, but everyone now knows it’s Chris Lopez, also father to son Lux.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Kailyn told UsWeekly in 2018.

Kailyn continued, “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book, I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.