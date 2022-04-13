Kailyn Lowry stuns in skintight yoga pants

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the tight yoga pants and socks for a reminder of how she looks like recording her Coffee & Convos podcast.

The MTV star, now the host of two podcasts, was photographed on a comfy couch for a promo pic last week, posting via her podcast’s Instagram and offering fans a bit of a reaction situation via a swipe right.

Kailyn, host of the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast as she discusses motherhood and raising four kids, showed off her casual style and effortless good looks, going happy-face via a cute smiley sweater and quickly raking in the fans.

The opening photo showed the Pothead haircare founder all cozied up on a gray couch and amid of-white cushions. The 30-year-old went low-key via her tight leggings, with mustard yellow and pinks from her sweater adding pops of color.

Holding a mic and her phone, Kailyn sent out a gorgeous smile, but there was more to come for anyone swiping.

“Swipe to see when @kailynlowry realizes the math just ain’t mathin’ this week,” a caption read.

The next photo showed the hard-hitting star with her mouth open, shocked, and seemingly taken aback.

“Kristen is filling in while @lindsiechrisley is spring breakin’ it up in Florida,” the caption continued.

Kailyn Lowry won’t take hate

Kailyn gets to call OG on being a mother, although she isn’t part of the Teen Mom OG franchise. The mom to Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux welcomed her fourth son Creed in 2020, but it wasn’t easy as she faced online trolls.

Following Creed’s birth, the Savage x Fenty ambassador took to Instagram to shut down shamers, writing, “Moms don’t get enough credit, women in general don’t get enough credit. We are expected to do all the things – carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!).”

Referencing a shoot as she wore a Calvin Klein bra and jeans, the body-positive star added:

“This shoot was a challenge for me. I’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t – I get body shamed, when I go to the gym it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

As to the latest Coffee & Convos podcast, fans were also asked about their “biggest challenge” when becoming a parent.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.