Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is living it up in Thailand.

The MTV alum is in Asia to celebrate turning 31 and has been sharing some of her adventures and outfit inspiration with her millions of fans and followers.

For her latest share to her Instagram Story, Kailyn posed for a beautiful mirror selfie from her resort, Phulay Bay, Ritz Carlton Reserve.

Kailyn’s hallway, which acted as the backdrop, was gorgeous, with cloud-shaped ceiling lights, arched doorways, marble floors, and unique cutouts in the walls.

She rocked a two-piece swimsuit featuring a plunging black top and black-and-white printed bottoms. The bikini emphasized Kailyn’s feminine curves and toned midsection as she stood barefoot for the snap.

Kailyn’s face was hidden by her phone, but her hair was visible, worn down, and swooped to the side in loose waves. She sported a classic French manicure on her nails and a couple of dainty rings, and a gold necklace to accessorize her look.

Kailyn didn’t provide a caption for the image, allowing her physique and her swimsuit to do the talking.

Before heading out for a day on the water, Kailyn added another photo, this time adding a shorts set over top of her bikini.

Kailyn looks fantastic in a bikini selfie during her Thailand vacation. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn looked tanned and toned in the pic, making a kissy face at her cameras as she placed one arm to her side to show off her ensemble.

Kail added a white puckered button-down top, which she wore completely unbuttoned to reveal her bikini top, and matching drawstring shorts.

Kailyn rocks a two-piece shorts set in Thailand. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The mom of four added a link to her outfit, which is the Casual Solid Short Sleeve Button Down Blouse and Short Set by MakeMeChic. The set is constructed of polyester, is available in sizes XS through L, and is also available in two dark green shades, lime green, a red floral print, and coffee brown.

Kailyn’s set comes with a price tag of $38.99 and can be purchased at Amazon.com.

Kailyn is enjoying her trip to Thailand with a friend while her four sons stayed back home in Delaware so she can enjoy some much-needed adult time. In addition to being a mom, Kailyn is also booked and busy in her professional life.

Kailyn has found success as a podcaster and social media influencer

She currently hosts three podcasts: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous, which she hosts solo. Kailyn also launched her own podcast network, KILLR, last year.

Since leaving the Teen Mom franchise in 2022, Kailyn has focused on podcasting but also branched out as a social media influencer. With 4.4 million followers on Instagram, another 765,898 on Facebook, 2.7 million followers on TikTok, and 1.3 million on Twitter, Kailyn is the perfect candidate to promote and spread the word about her favorite brands.

Recently, Kailyn partnered with the virtual interior design company, City & Shiplap, to transform her office into a “colorful, fun space.”

In the caption of an Instagram post advertising the brand, Kailyn noted how easy it was to work with City & Shiplap.

“I sent them existing pieces I wanted to keep & some of the things I already ordered before meeting them & they did the rest!” Kailyn wrote. “I’m so pumped about both options.”

Kailyn’s fans who are also looking for some design inspiration can visit CityandShiplap.com for more information about their services.

