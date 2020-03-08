Kailyn Lowry slammed as desperate after sharing text message on Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to controversy.

So, when she recently posted a text message exchange she claimed she had with a delivery driver, fans were reportedly quick to call her out.

The text message exchange was shared as part of an advertisement for the Peanut but her followers thought it was downright ridiculous.

One person guessed that the whole thing was fake.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t need to post the text message

In reality, Kailyn didn’t need to post the text message. In the message, she asked someone if it was normal for her to throw up during the second trimester.

Read More Leah Messer promotes weight loss and fans lash out at the thin Teen Mom 2 star

The person replied that it was her delivery driver and suggested that she go see a doctor since she’s throwing up every meal.

In the caption, Kailyn revealed that she got confused because of her pregnancy brain. However, while she thought it was funny, her followers didn’t seem to think so.

Since posting the advertisement, Kailyn has closed the post for comments. But The Blast managed to grab a few of the replies before she closed it up.

“Fakest ad I have seen yet, love you kail but we all know this wasn’t true,” one person wrote to Kailyn, while others chimed in with, “Yeah, because your delivery driver would know wtf “peanut” is,” “#fake #ad #peanut are all the hashtags you forgot to add,” and “Yeah you didn’t send that message. You ain’t fooling anybody with these paid partnerships lol.”

Kailyn Lowry is dealing with plenty of real drama

Kailyn is dealing with plenty of real drama these days, as she’s going through this pregnancy. She recently denied financial trouble when she told a group of followers that she owns three houses. This is something she doesn’t talk about on Teen Mom 2, even though she just purchased a new house last summer.

Just this week, Kailyn made headlines after she posted and then deleted an awkward maternity photo that she had taken in Iceland. In the photo, she’s posing naked with a horse in a barn in the middle of Iceland. She posted it to Instagram but removed the photo within 40 minutes.

She later admitted that posting the photo didn’t go as planned. Fans wanted to know why she deleted the photo, but she never provided a reason. For now, fans will have to do without the photo.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.