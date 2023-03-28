Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is back from her vacation in Thailand, and she’s spreading some fashion inspiration to her fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn recently enjoyed an Asian getaway to celebrate her 31st birthday.

While enjoying the tropical locale, Kailyn was sure to snap plenty of selfies.

Kailyn shared her vacation style with her 4.4 million followers on Instagram in a carousel post detailing all of her fashion finds.

The blonde beauty posed for six different photos in her post, which she captioned, “#ootd in #Thailand 🤍 linking outfits in my stories 🤩 #travel #kailandthechaos.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her first photo, geotagged in Krabi, Thailand, Kailyn donned a button-down linen top and matching drawstring shorts. She wore the set as a coverup, worn over her black bikini.

Kailyn Lowry inspires her fans with some fashion inspiration from her recent trip to Thailand

Kailyn modeled her bikini without the coverup in another mirror selfie. For another casual outfit, Kail opted for a nude-colored crop top and black jean shorts.

Kailyn’s Instagram post, including her outfits from Thailand. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Keeping with the casual vibe, Kail donned a square-neck tank and black yoga pants for another selfie taken from her resort. Kail paired an off-white crop top with matching drawstring shorts in another mirror selfie, and for an outdoor shot in front of a gorgeous Thai background, Kailyn wore a burnt orange top and matching pants with a cream-colored crop top underneath.

More of Kailyn’s outfits for her Asian vacation. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

As promised, Kailyn linked her outfits in her Instagram Story. All of Kailyn’s fashion finds can be viewed on her ShopLTK site, many of them coming from the online retailer Amazon.com.

Kail continued to share her outfits with her followers. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn’s post received over 86,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Many of her fans headed to the comments section to gush over her style and figure.

Kailyn’s fans and followers gush over her fashion sense and physique

One of Kailyn’s fans wrote, “4 kids & still looking amazing🤩🔥”

Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, left three fire emojis in her comment, while a fellow reality TV star, Nilsa Prowant, penned, “Hot mama.”

Kailyn’s followers gushed over her looks from Thailand. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“You have an amazing body! 🔥👏,” wrote another one of Kailyn’s admirers.

It’s back to the grind now that Kailyn is back in the States. The former MTV star has plenty to keep her busy in addition to raising her four sons.

Kailyn stays busy with multiple business endeavors

In addition to the three podcasts she hosts — Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous — Kailyn also runs her podcast network, KILLR, aptly named after the first initials of her and her sons’ names.

Kailyn also serves as a social media influencer with her massive presence online. In addition to her 4.4 million followers on Instagram, Kailyn also has 765,512 followers on her official Facebook page, another 2.7 million on TikTok, and 170,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, @KailandtheChaos.

On her website, KailLowry.com, Kailyn also sells merchandise. Fans can purchase coffee mugs, hoodies, and t-shirts emblazoned with some of her favorite quotes. Kailyn also sells stickers, laptop sleeves, and crop tops, ranging in price from $7.50 to $42.50.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.