Kailyn Lowry is enjoying her tropical getaway in Thailand after arriving in the country hours ago to celebrate a special occasion.

The former Teen Mom 2 star went all out for her 31st birthday, and she’s doing it in style.

She’s been sharing updates on social media and her latest post was a “photo dump” — giving us a glimpse into her adventures so far.

It’s been all about fun and relaxation for Kailyn, who enjoyed a bit of canoeing on the lake followed by a photo shoot.

The former MTV star was stylish for the day out, clad in a black bikini and a black mesh coverup.

“Thailand #photodump brought to you by manifestation & Lexapro 🇹🇭🌴 @phulaybayreserve is incredible,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is stress-free in Thailand

The first photo in the slide showed a carefree Kailyn sitting inside a boat while donning a pair of dark sunglasses.

The colorful boat popped up again in another photo as Kailyn gave us another pose as her friend stood behind her with her hands in the air.

Kailyn also shared some scenic photos, including one of the stunning lake and another showing two canoes side by side on the sand.

The reality TV star has also been enjoying exotic foods from Thailand as she posted a photo with a table full of food.

In the last snap, the mom of four was ready for her adventure as she paddled off in her canoe while giving a glance back at the camera with a cheeky smile.

Kailyn Lowry gets love from her supporters

The hard-working mom got lots of love from her supporters on the photos from her Thailand trip.

Kailyn’s 4.4 million followers were happy to see her having fun and they applauded her for taking some time to relax.

“I LOVE this for you!! We all know the year you had last year so you deserve this!! ❤️❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Kail is out here living her best life!” added someone else.

Another person wrote, “I am so happy you finally did this trip. You deserve it.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One Instagram user also commented on Kailyn’s caption where she mentioned Lexapro.

Kailyn has been dealing with depression for quite some time, and it seems the medication has been quite helpful in that regard.

“Girl I feel ya on the Lexapro! GAME CHANGER!! Got us living our best lives again 🙌,” commented one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Kailyn’s trip is to celebrate her birthday, and she’s been feeling the love.

Kailyn Lowry gets birthday love from her Coffee Convos podcast team

Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast team wrote a sweet caption in honor of her birthday.

The birthday greeting read, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to 1/2 of our head kitties, @kaillowry 😻 Everybody send her birthday wishes while she is loving her best life in Thailand! What’s your favorite Kail memory from the podcast?”

The Coffee Convos podcast is hosted by Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley from the reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

New episodes air on Thursdays and the women talk about everyday issues such as motherhood, family, television, pop culture, and other things going on in their personal lives.

The close-knit friends have different personalities and share their unique perspectives with their listeners each week.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus on MTV.