Kailyn Lowry seemingly admits to having a 6-month-old at home

It’s the rumor that just won’t die — Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry secretly gave birth to a fifth child last year.

So, is there any truth to the gossip? Teen Mom 2 fans are convinced that Kailyn has been keeping an entire newborn under wraps for six months in what has been dubbed “Kail Babygate.”

If that’s the case, it’s taken quite a bit of effort on Kailyn’s part. But if Kailyn really did welcome another child (with her boyfriend Elijah Scott), it only seems reasonable that, eventually, her secret would be leaked.

The former MTV star may have let it slip during the most recent episode of Kailyn’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn and Lindsie were discussing taking vacations with young children in tow. Kailyn already has four (verified) children, 13-year-old Isaac, 9-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old Lux, and 2-year-old Creed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While talking about taking her crew along while she travels, Kailyn told her listeners, “Creed is about to be three this summer, and I would say only now is it; I feel like fun to watch them interact on a vacation.”

Did Kailyn Lowry just tell her listeners she has a 6-month-old baby at home?

“I’ve taken all my kids on vacations as small children, and now that I’m older, I’m like, first of all, they’re not gonna remember,” Kailyn continued, pointing out the cons of letting her children tag along on vacation with her.

Next, Kailyn seemingly slipped and made mention of an infant at home: “Second of all, I don’t want to get up early to essentially just do the same things I’m gonna do at home with a 6-month-old in a tropical location, or a cabin location, or whatever the case may be.”

“If that’s important to you, and you want to do that, and you don’t mind, then do it,” Kailyn continued. “I think it really depends on how you feel, but for me, I’ve done it, and I just don’t think for me, it’s just not a fun time.”

If Kailyn did, in fact, slip, the baby’s age would indicate that Teen Mom sleuths’ math is mathing — if Kailyn gave birth in November 2022 like her fans and critics believe, that would make the baby 6 months old.

Teen Mom fans are convinced Kailyn is hiding a fifth son

Besides Kailyn’s seemingly accidental admission, Teen Mom fans have spotted clues that have led them to believe Kailyn has five children.

The secret child — who Teen Mom sleuths believe is named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott and goes by Rio — was allegedly cooing and making baby sounds in the background of a recent Instagram Story Kailyn shared.

Kailyn also shared a recent video in which eagle-eyed fans noticed the base of an infant car seat in the back seat of her car. Last summer, Kailyn was spotted with Eliah in candid photos captured by the paparazzi. In the shots, Kailyn appeared to be heavily pregnant.

Despite the “evidence” that Kailyn’s critics have proposed, she has yet to confirm nor deny that she gave birth to a fifth child. Kailyn did deny giving birth in December 2022, but that seemed to imply that she instead gave birth in November 2022.

Kailyn’s comments and actions have certainly confused Teen Mom fans, but perhaps that has been her intention all along.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.