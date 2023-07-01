Kailyn Lowry responds to claims she’s ‘taunting’ Teen Mom fans with ‘secret’ baby

Rumors of a secret pregnancy and birth have plagued Kailyn Lowry for months, and the Teen Mom 2 alum continues to keep her fans and critics guessing.

Dubbed “Kail Babygate,” the rumors allege that Kailyn secretly welcomed a fifth child with her boyfriend and former neighbor, Elijah Scott, last fall.

Despite a slew of hints that seem to indicate the rumors may be true, Kailyn has yet to officially make a statement either way, leaving Teen Mom viewers perplexed.

While some believe the rumors are just that, others wonder why Kailyn would keep a whole baby under wraps if she did indeed welcome a fifth child last year.

A recent TikTok video stirred up even more speculation, further adding fuel to the fire.

In the video, Kailyn’s 5-year-old son Lux, whom she shares with her ex Chris Lopez, went about his daily life as she recorded him.

Lux asked his mom some questions, rode his Power Wheel with his younger brother, Creed, ate a sandwich, and watched some reality TV in the living room.

“Life of Lux – you just never know what he’s gona say or do next 😂,” Kailyn wrote in the caption.

Although Lux was intended to be the focus of the TikTok, many of Kailyn’s 2.7 million followers couldn’t help but point out what they believed to be evidence of her “fifth son” in the background, including a small arm and what sounded like a baby cooing at the end of the video.

Teen Mom skeptics think Kailyn Lowry is ‘taunting’ her fans about a fifth child

“Like is she taunting us with the baby?” one of Kailyn’s followers wrote in the comments. “We can hear him!”

In response, the Teen Mom 2 alum explained that the arm and the sound heard in the video belonged to Lux’s little brother, Creed.

“That’s creed and creed’s arm,” Kailyn wrote.

Despite Kailyn’s followers being sure they heard and saw a baby in her video, Kailyn claimed it was her youngest son, Creed. Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Another follower asked, “Is that a whole baby arm in the beginning?”

Kailyn stuck to her guns, telling the TikTok user that it was Creed’s arm.

Pointing out that a baby could be heard grunting at the end of the video, Kailyn again held her ground and replied, “That’s creed whining.”

More TikTokers flooded the comments section, with another follower agreeing that it was likely Creed’s arm in the beginning of the video, but telling the podcast host, “… at the very end that’s definitely a baby cry.”

Kailyn continued to tell her followers that the baby they heard and saw was her 2-year-old son, Creed. Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Again, Kailyn wrote, “No that’s Creed whining.”

Rumors surfaced that Kailyn is pregnant with twins

The gossipers who believe Kailyn and Elijah welcomed a son together last year have said that the “secret baby” is a boy named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott, who goes by the name Rio.

In addition to the tittle-tattle of a fifth child, it’s also been circulating that Kailyn is pregnant with twins. However, she seemingly shot down those rumors when she posted a full-body photo earlier this month clad in a shorts romper as she posed with Lux for his preschool graduation.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.