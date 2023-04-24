Kailyn Lowry responds to a troll who tells her to ‘die’

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry handled a message from a troll with dignity and grace.

A critic sent a succinctly callous message to Kailyn, but she managed to keep her composure.

The former MTV star recently interacted with her 4.4 million Instagram followers during a Q&A in her Story.

Although most of Kailyn’s fans and followers kept the questions related to her personal and professional lives, one comment ruined the fun.

Kailyn shared a screenshot of the message, along with her response.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The inflammatory DM from the agitator read, “I hope you die.”

Kailyn Lowry keeps it classy as she replies to a troll

Along with a photo of herself at work on her laptop with a podcasting microphone nearby and a smile on her face, Kailyn chose not to respond directly to the comment. Instead, she infused some positivity into the situation.

“I cannot imagine hating a stranger that much, I truly hope you find help, love & peace,” read Kailyn’s response.

Kailyn shared her response to a troll. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn is aware that being in the public eye often means that she’s the target of online criticism. And not only has she been criticized on social media but also by some of her former Teen Mom 2 castmates and fans of the franchise.

One such incident occurred in 2012 during Season 4 of Teen Mom 2 when Kailyn pushed her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, during filming. In addition to getting physical with Javi, Kailyn screamed, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

During a Coffee Convos podcast episode in 2021, Kailyn expressed regret for her actions.

The mom of four told her listeners, “The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK. I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it, and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn is a busy mom and businesswoman

These days, Kailyn has moved on from the situation and put her past behind her. She continues to co-parent her four children while juggling multiple podcasts and finding success as a social media influencer with millions of followers across several platforms.

Kailyn and her ex, Jo Rivera, share their 13-year-old son Isaac; Kailyn and Javi share their 9-year-old son, Lincoln; and Kailyn shares her two youngest sons, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez.

In addition to Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn also hosts Barely Famous and Baby Mamas No Drama alongside Jo’s wife, Vee Rivera.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.