Kailyn Lowry reflects on ‘mutilating’ her body to be skinny: ‘This is mental illness’

Kailyn Lowry is second-guessing her decision to have another elective cosmetic surgery.

The Teen Mom 2 alum underwent a breast reduction and 360 liposuction over Christmas break in an effort to slim down.

But after going under the knife, the mom of seven faced some harsh realities.

Instead of appreciating her new look, Kailyn wonders whether she did more harm than good.

The 32-year-old podcaster recorded herself getting ready on Monday and shared the video in an Instagram Reel, which she captioned, “Happy to answer any questions y’all have 🤍 plastic surgery round 2 ❤️‍🩹.”

As Kailyn explained, it was the first time she had done her makeup or showered without assistance since having surgery.

Kailyn details her ’emotional’ morning after reflecting on her plastic surgery

In addition to the physical healing she’s still enduring, Kailyn admitted, “I had a very, very emotional morning.”

While taking a shower, Kailyn thought about the effects her decision to have surgery may have on her six sons and one daughter.

“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” Kailyn told her followers as she fought back tears.

Kailyn shared that a little nip and tuck, such as a nose job or a breast augmentation, is “okay.”

“But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly,” Kailyn continued.

Kailyn, who is no stranger to plastic surgery, admitted that this time around, she’s having a tough time coming to terms with her decision to augment her appearance.

“I don’t know if it’s because I have a daughter now,” Kailyn added. “Not just my daughter, like, my sons, too.”

Kailyn fears her children will suffer with body image like she has

Kailyn confessed that she never wants her children to experience “this level of body dysmorphia.”

The KILLR podcast founder admitted that she was willing to go to “any length” to be skinny—even if that meant her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, couldn’t be there for her because she was in another state over Christmas.

Kailyn shared that she went in for a breast reduction, and then she asked herself, “You know what? [Just] add some lipo 360, add some tummy tuck in.”

Kailyn called the experience “rough” and then promised herself she would stop crying and “suck it up” for the rest of the day before leaving her fans with a piece of advice.

“Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery,” Kailyn advised.

Kailyn’s fans show their support

The former reality TV star’s video was met with an outpouring of supportive comments from her fans.

One of Kailyn’s followers hyped her up, writing, “You’ve always looked great! At any size you’re just a gorgeous woman😍”

“Love you for being so transparent and real, Kail. This is why you’ll forever be my fave!” added another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Podcaster Alessandra Gonzalez added, “We love the transparency.”

Another one of Kailyn’s supporters told her there’s “nothing wrong with wanting to feel confident in your own skin” and wished her well amid her recovery.

Kailyn’s list of cosmetic surgeries and procedures

Kailyn’s longtime fans know that she has had multiple surgeries and procedures over the years, including her most recent Mommy Makeover.

Some of the work Kailyn has opted for includes regular Botox and filler injections, a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her neck, and veneers on her teeth.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.