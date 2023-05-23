Kailyn Lowry pregnant with twins, says Teen Mom source

It’s already rumored that Kailyn Lowry kept a fifth pregnancy and birth under wraps, and now sources say the former Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant again – and with twins.

Kailyn’s latest appearance during a recent video has sparked the rumors.

In addition, a source says they have confirmation that Kailyn will soon be a mother of seven.

In her Instagram Story earlier this week, Kailyn promoted Hiya gummy vitamins. As she recorded herself, eagle-eyed followers took notice of a beaded bracelet she wore on her left wrist.

The multi-colored bracelet appeared to spell out “Mom of Seven” in multi-colored block letters.

According to Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram – who shared some screenshots of her bracelet – Kailyn is pregnant with not one, but two babies.

Teen Mom source says Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins

Along with several screenshots from Kailyn’s recent Instagram Story, Teen Mom Chatter wrote in the caption of their post, “Confirmed. #KailLowry is pregnant with twins. She will be the mom of 7. You’re welcome. #TeenMom #TeenMom2 #FormerCast.”

If all of the rumors are true – including Kailyn giving birth to a fifth son last fall – then welcoming twins would mean Kailyn will soon be a mother of seven children.

Among Kailyn’s confirmed children are her 13-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera; 9-year-old Lincoln, who is Kailyn and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s son; and 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed, both of whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn’s “secret” fifth child, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is rumored to be named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott and goes by Rio.

It wouldn’t come as too much of a shock if Kailyn had a baby at home and is expecting again.

Kailyn recently hinted at having more babies

During a recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn admitted to her guest, Jana Kramer, that she isn’t finished expanding her family.

“I’m not done. … I said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done, so I say it out loud lots of times,” Kail revealed, perhaps laying the groundwork for a future pregnancy reveal.

Then, during an episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos, Kailyn was discussing vacationing with her kids and seemingly admitted that she has an infant at home.

“I don’t want to get up early to essentially just do the same things I’m gonna do at home with a 6-month-old in a tropical location, or a cabin location, or whatever the case may be,” Kailyn said during the episode.

If Kailyn did, in fact, secretly welcome a fifth child, the timeline would match up. Teen Mom sleuths believe that Kailyn gave birth in November 2022, so her child would be 6 months old.

Teen Mom fans have been pondering “Kail Babygate” for months now, and although she has yet to confirm or deny the rumors officially, there is mounting evidence in support of her keeping pregnancies under wraps. It might be easy to conceal one pregnancy and birth, but twins? That would take some doing.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.