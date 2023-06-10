Kailyn Lowry posts full-body photo amid rumors she’s pregnant with twins

The rumor mill has been running rampant with reports that Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is a soon-to-be mom of seven.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teen Mom Chatter claimed to have proof that Kailyn is pregnant with twins.

The gossip, aptly called “Kail Babygate” across social media, alleges that in addition to the four sons Kailyn currently has — 13-year-old Isaac, 9-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old Lux, and 2-year-old Creed — she has another secret son named Rio whom she supposedly shares with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Amid all of the chatter, which Kailyn has yet to officially confirm nor deny, the former MTV star shared a recent head-to-toe photo of herself that at least seems to indicate she’s not concerned with the gossip surrounding her personal life.

Kailyn posted a carousel of pics from Lux’s kindergarten graduation on Instagram and, in the first photo, posed alongside her newly-appointed first grader.

In the photo, Kailyn looked happy and healthy, showing off her curvy physique and plenty of skin.

Kailyn wore a green sleeveless shorts romper that highlighted her tattoo sleeves, and she had her blonde hair parted in the center and worn down and straight.

The caption on the photo read, “& just like that @luxrlowry is off to first grade 🎉🤩.”

Of Kail’s 4.4 million Instagram followers, nearly 74,000 liked the post in less than 24 hours. Hundreds more left comments on the pics, many of them applauding Kailyn’s appearance.

Kailyn’s fans clap back at the rumors she’s expecting twins

Pointing out the obvious tittle-tattle about Kailyn’s alleged pregnancy, one of her fans wrote, “Where’s all the people convinced she’s pregnant with twins?? she hides it real well.”

Another played along, commenting, “&& they will say it’s photoshopped.”

Plenty more comments piled up, with Kailyn’s fans gushing over how good she looks these days.

What has Kailyn said about expanding her family?

Regardless of the chatter surrounding her, Kailyn recently opened up about being a mother and revealed that she isn’t ready to close the book on expanding her family just yet.

During an episode of Barely Famous, Kailyn told her guest, Jana Kramer, that she’s “not done” having children.

“I said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done, so I say it out loud lots of times,” Kailyn confessed.

Kailyn shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera, who appeared alongside her during her first season of 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom 2. She and her ex-husband, Javi, share their son, Lincoln, and Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s sons, Creed and Lux.

Kailyn reiterated her openness to having more children during her recent appearance on the Dumb Blonde Podcast. She told her host, Bunnie Xo, that her current boyfriend, Elijah, “deserves kids of his own,” so she would be willing to get pregnant again for his sake.

As Monsters and Critics reported in 2021, Kailyn admitted that she was undergoing egg retrieval in the event she decided to have more children later in life.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kailyn told the publication, “I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future if that’s what I want.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.