Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry continues to live her best life during her vacation in Thailand.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn and a friend are enjoying all that the beautiful Asian country has to offer.

The trip is a birthday gift to herself, as she recently turned 31 on March 14.

Kailyn has been sharing plenty of photos and videos from her adventures overseas, and in a recent Instagram Story share, pointed out that what you see online isn’t always reality.

Kailyn shared two photos of herself aboard a boat overlooking the lush green cliffs of Thailand.

For the first gorgeous photo, Kailyn was clad in a plunging green tank, and Daisy Dukes as she sat on the edge of the boat. Kailyn’s legs looked tanned and toned as she crossed them for the gorgeous shot.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is bronzed and beautiful in Daisy Dukes for a Thai boat ride

Kailyn pulled her long blonde hair into a casual updo and wore several gold chains around her neck with a matching gold anklet.

The podcaster went barefoot for the snap as she peered into the distance with a smile on her face.

The caption on the image simply read, “instagram.”

In her second, nearly-identical shot, Kailyn showed her 4.4 million IG followers an unedited photo snapped from the same spot.

Instead of posing with a smile for the second image, Kailyn was caught in the middle of adjusting her hair clip as she gazed into the water with a serious expression and her free hand awkwardly positioned to the side of herself.

Kailyn’s legs weren’t crossed but instead hung over the seat below her. She captioned the second photo, “reality.”

Kailyn models another figure-flattering ensemble from Thailand

In another stunning Instagram Story photo, Kailyn shared a selfie from inside her resort as she wished Thailand a “good morning.”

Kailyn snapped herself, standing in front of her vanity’s mirror, as she prepared to head out for another day of adventures amid the gorgeous weather.

The former MTV star sported a white crop top and drawstring shorts for a casual look that accentuated her curves. As it turns out, Kailyn is a fan of online fashion, as both pieces are from Amazon.com.

Her OQQ ribbed seamless crop top is available in 14 color bundles and retails for $31.99 for a set of three. Her shorts are part of a loungewear set from MEROKEETY, which also comes in various color options and retails for $38.99 for the two-piece set.

Kailyn promotes The Sunny Nest Decor

When Kailyn isn’t enjoying a rare getaway from her busy life, she’s always on the go. She stays busy raising her four sons, hosting three podcasts, and supplementing her income as a social media influencer.

Kailyn’s son, Creed, recently joined her on Instagram to promote The Sunny Nest. The brand sells everything from home decor to personalized hats and beanies to car charms and keychains.

Kailyn purchased customized wooden signs for Creed’s “big boy” room, featuring his name and his nicknames written across them.

“Super excited about these pieces from @thesunnynestdecor 🫶🏼 I cannot wait to see his room transform into a big boy room with no crib 🥲,” Kailyn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She also provided her fans and followers with a code, KAIL10, to save 10 percent on their orders placed at TheSunnyNestDecor.com.

