Kailyn Lowry is ready for a ‘mommy makeover’ after twins arrive, wants Ozempic shots

Kailyn Lowry is ready to embrace 2024 but wants to do it with a hot new body.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently confessed that she wants to get “Ozempic shots,” and she’s not opposed to a mommy makeover now that she’s done having babies.

Kailyn has five boys, her eldest being 13-year-old Isaac, who she shares with her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera. She’s also mom to Lincoln, 10, Lux,6, and three-year-old Creed.

Additionally, the former MTV star secretly gave birth to her fifth son, Rio in 2022 –her first child for her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Kaitlyn confirmed in October 2023 that she was pregnant with twins after a romantic trip to Thailand with Elijah.

The mom of seven reportedly welcomed the twins — a boy and her first baby girl — in November 2023, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry admits she wants ‘Ozempic shots’ for the New Year

The Teen Mom 2 star dished about her plans for 2024 during an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with co-host Vee Riviera.

“I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” confessed Kailyn.

When Vee asked if she would do another mommy makeover, the 31-year-old did not hesitate.

“Yeah, it was the best decision I ever made,” confessed Kailyn. “The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids.”

Kailyn explained that she was able to maintain her slender body by putting in the work, but then she got pregnant with Lux.

“I was in the gym five days a week,” she admitted. “If you’re gonna get plastic surgery you have to maintain it… it’s a jumpstart to a lifestyle change.”

Kailyn Lowry explains why she doesn’t qualify for a mommy makeover

The Teen Mom 2 alum noted that while she benefited from her first mommy makeover, things would be different this time around.

“I don’t know that I would have the same results just because… you have to be below 31 BMI,” reasoned Kailyn. “I’d have to lose weight before they would even consider me for it.”

She noted that the “complications increase” if you undergo the makeover while overweight.

However, there is one procedure that the mom of five is determined to have done, and it’s a breast reduction.

“‘I’m getting a reduction no matter what,” exclaimed Kailyn laughingly.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.