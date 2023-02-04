Kailyn Lowry is focused on ‘making a name’ for herself outside of Teen Mom 2 fame

Kailyn Lowry is focused on growing her podcasting career and isn’t concerned with her fame from Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn (Kail) shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers for 12 years before officially signing off from the franchise in May 2022.

Since stepping away from reality TV fame, Kail has switched gears, launching her own podcasting network, KILLR, and hosting three podcasts of her own, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous.

Now that she’s focused on a completely different career path, Kail says she wants to be remembered for more than just being an MTV star.

Speaking with People, Kail, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, admitted, “I also think that people didn’t really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV.”

Admittedly, podcasting isn’t a career that Kail entertained for many years. In fact, her former agent discouraged her from pursuing a career in podcasting, telling her there was “no money” in it and to not “waste” her time.

Kailyn Lowry took a chance on podcasting and it’s paid off

However, Kail has proven her previous agent wrong – her Coffee Convos podcast boasts more than 78 million downloads in its Instagram bio, and her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast earned two 2022 Peoples Choice Awards.

Luckily for her, Kail went against her former agent’s advice, and as it turned out, she’s thriving in her career choice. It all began when Lindsie Chrisley contacted Kail on Twitter and asked whether she wanted to do a podcast.

Kail said she “took a leap of faith” and agreed, although it went against “everything that [she knew].” She added, “Then, I just fell in love with it. So, I kept going, and I started more podcasts.”

Kailyn is focused on a career outside of Teen Mom 2 fame

Despite her naysayers not believing in her, Kail has proved them wrong.

“I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom,” Kail told the outlet.

Although Kail doesn’t seem interested in appearing on reality TV at the moment, she has previously mentioned doing a show, but one different from Teen Mom 2.

During a July 2022 episode of Barely Famous, Kail interviewed Dr. Drew Pinsky, who hosted the former VH1 show, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. Kail expressed interest in reviving the show and was on board with joining the cast should the network launch a reboot.

In addition to podcasting and raising her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, Kail has her sights set on yet another future endeavor: hosting.

“I have always wanted to host,” Kail shared. “I don’t really know where to start with that, but I’m going to claim it for 2023, for sure.”

You can read Kail’s interview with People in its entirety here.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.