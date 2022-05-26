Kailyn Lowry in unbuttoned sweater for cocktails

Kailyn Lowry poses for a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is proving just why she’s A-Okay with leaving the Teen Mom franchise as a new photo shows how well her Coffee & Convos podcast is going – and she hosts three in total. The 30-year-old reality star is fresh from confirming her exit from the MTV show, although the latest C&C photo had nothing to do with the drama.

Posting this week, Coffee & Convos showed Kailyn enjoying drinks with co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn Lowry stuns for cocktails amid Teen Mom exit

The snap, posted for the podcat’s 200,000+ Instagram followers, showed Kailyn all smiles, indoors, and seated with Chrisley.

The mom of four glowed as she delivered a soft smile while gazing down at her fruity drink, also showing off her curvy figure in a rusty-red and unbuttoned sweater with long sleeves.

Wearing her long blonde locks down and wavy, Kailyn looked happy amid the headlines she’s making, with a geotag placing her in Dallas, Texas.

“Cheers to our collective bullshit this week on @coffeeconvospodcast 🥂 Have you ever heard of ☀️ your 🍑?! Let us know! Sending @lindsiechrisley all the love today as well 💕,” a caption read, continuing: “Check out all of our episodes on your favorite podcast app + don’t forget to leave us a review!”

Kailyn is leaving Teen Mom 2 after 11 years on-screen.

Kailyn, whose life as a teenage mother was first documented on 16 & Pregnant, is stepping away from the cameras after over a decade. On the show’s recent reunion, Kailyn said: “I think I need to move on.”

Kailyn Lowry ‘ready’ to leave Teen Mom after 11 years

Continuing, the TV favorite said: “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.” Noting her growing brood as she raises sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, Lowry further told viewers: “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore. I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Kailyn’s exit will come in the footsteps of another departed Teen Mom 2 face. The pandemic has seen Chelsea Houska say goodbye to the show as she, too, focuses on her family with husband Cole DeBoer and their businesses.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.