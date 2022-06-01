Kailyn Lowry in tight tank reveals biggest money-maker

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry has revealed which of her gigs earns her the most cash, this as a nosy fan enquired whether earnings from her multiple podcasts outstrip those from her Teen Mom 2 appearances.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to her Instagram stories for a massive Q&A, and one question went right for her finances.

Kailyn Lowry reveals podcast cash versus Teen Mom earnings

Kailyn, set to exit the MTV franchise after 11 years on-screen, was asked whether her pay is higher from Teen Mom – or whether hosting Coffee & Convos, Baby Mamas no Drama, and Barely Famous brings in more.

Posting a cute snap as she flaunted her curvy figure in a skintight white tank, open tan jacket, and yoga pants, Kailyn showed off a duo shot with Coffee & Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley – both ladies were smiling for the camera in a promo moment.

“Haven’t done this in a while,” Lowry wrote, then posting the fan question, one asking: “Is it true you make more podcasting than teen mom? If so, hell ya.”

Mom-of-four Kailyn replied: “Yes ma’am,” also tagging C&C, which has now surpassed 50 million downloads.

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley pose for a photo. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn has revealed that she feels podcasting is the “only thing” she’s good at. Fans can’t get enough of the bubbly blonde’s sense of humor and real talk – earlier this year, she announced the launch of her Barely Famous podcast, writing:

“Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect! With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird.” The trailer sees Lowry stating:

“It’s your favorite villain and Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, and it’s like podcasting is the only thing I’m good at. So, with that being said, I’m bringing you the most raw, real, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you never expect.”

Kailyn Lowry leaving Teen Mom 2

In May, Kailyn confirmed that she will be moving on from Teen Mom 2, something she confirmed on the show’s recent reunion. The former 16 & Pregnant face told viewers: “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

“I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end,” she concluded. Teen Mom 2 last year lost Chelsea Houska, although rumors are swirling that 2019-departed Jenelle Evans may be returning.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.