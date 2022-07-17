Kailyn Lowry flaunts stunning curves in tight yoga pants

Kailyn Lowry close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is flaunting her fit and curvy figure in a cute yoga pants look.

The former MTV face, now done and dusted with the franchise that made her famous, has been busy focusing on her podcasting success – Kailyn now hosts a total of three podcasts and she’s even built her own KILLR Podcast network.

A new promo photo for main podcast Coffee & Convos was shared to Instagram ahead of the weekend, one showing the mom of four looking gorgeous as she posed with co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

All smiles as she sat on a white and pink-painted outdoor bench, Kailyn showed off her summer style in skintight black leggings, ones she paired with a black graphic tee, plus ’80s-style white socks and sneakers.

Showing off her arm tattoos and infectious smile, Kailyn posed with Lindsie perched on the bench’s armrests, with a geotag placing the ladies in Dallas, TX.

“We can be inspirational (sometimes) 😹 We just dropped a new episode and we need to know, when do you typically listen to our 💩?!” a caption opened.

Addressing its 200,000+ followers, Coffee & Convos added: “Are you as soon as it drops, or later in the week? Let us know 👇 Don’t forget to listen to all of our episodes on your favorite podcast app + leave us a review because we read every single one ✨.”

Kailyn Lowry leaves Teen Mom after 11 years

Kailyn, 30, also hosts Baby Mamas No Dramas, plus her latest Barely Famous podcast. In April of this year, the former 16 & Pregnant face confirmed she’s done with MTV after 11 years on-screen. Fans have watched her go from welcoming her first child as a teen to confidently navigating life with sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. Also exiting Teen Mom 2 this year has been costar Chelsea Houska.

Kailyn Lowry welcomes Dr. Drew on new podcast

It’s a small world. Kailyn is fresh from an Instagram post shouting out an upcoming episode of Barely Famous, and her celeb guest will be none other than Drew “Dr. Drew” Pinsky, known for his appearances on the Teen Mom reunion.

“Should @drdrewpinsky and I bring back #celebrityrehab 🤔 let us know! Catching up with him this week on #barelyfamouspodcast and chatting all things mental health! Listen wherever you get your podcasts and leave me a review with who you want me to have on! 🖤” Kailyn asked fans.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.