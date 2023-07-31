Kailyn Lowry fires back at critics who accuse her of hiding a ‘secret’ fifth baby

Kailyn Lowry has been accused of keeping a fifth child under wraps, and the Teen Mom 2 alum is finally addressing the rumors… well, sort of.

As Monsters and Critics reported, “Kail Babygate” has been in full effect for months now.

Kailyn shares four children between three baby daddies, but there are quite a few Teen Mom fans who think she secretly welcomed a fifth son with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, last November.

There have been several clues that seem to point to the fact she may be keeping a fifth child hidden away from social media.

Teen Mom fans swear they’ve heard a baby cooing in the background of her videos, they’ve spotted an infant car seat in her vehicle, and perhaps most damning, Kailyn admitted that she gave birth last year, right around the time it’s speculated this apparent fifth baby made his grand entrance.

Kailyn regularly posts photos of her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, but she hasn’t uploaded any pics of her and Elijah’s suspected son, who is supposedly named Rio.

Although Kailyn has yet to formally deny that she has a fifth child, she recently clapped back after being hounded incessantly about it online.

Kailyn and her boys enjoyed a getaway to the beach recently, and she uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram in a post captioned, “Quick little #photodump of the week so far 🩵✈️ @isaacelliottr @lincmarroquin @luxrlowry @mellolowry.”

Kailyn posed in the pool with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Creed, and Lux. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

In the shots, Kailyn posted some highlights from their trip as she and her kids enjoyed the warm, sunny weather.

In the comments section, Kailyn was met with several comments from skeptics who refuse to believe that she didn’t welcome a fifth child last fall.

Kailyn Lowry puts Teen Mom critics on blast for accusing her of hiding a fifth baby

One such critic told Kailyn, “Post ALL YOUR BABIES,” implying that she was keeping one hidden.

In response, Kailyn wrote, “@alexisrunss mind all your business.”

Kailyn returned fire after being accused of hiding a fifth child. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Another one of Kailyn’s doubters asked, “Isn’t there one kid missing[?]”

Again, Kailyn didn’t directly address the chatter but instead fired back with a sarcastic response.

She wrote, “@dannyadams12_2 isn’t there something else you could be doing?”

Kailyn is also at the center of pregnancy rumors

Kailyn has made it clear time and time again that she isn’t interested in directly addressing the rumors that she has five children. Some have hypothesized that it’s Elijah’s wish to keep their son out of the public eye, not Kailyn’s.

And on top of the rumors that she’s a mom of five, there is also some gossip circulating that Kailyn is going to be a mom of seven because, reportedly, she’s pregnant with twins.

If Kailyn did indeed welcome a fifth child last year, and/or she’s expecting two more kids, she’s gone to great lengths to keep it all covert, which isn’t an easy task being in the public eye.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.